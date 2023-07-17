West Ham United have entered talks with Fulham over a move for central midfielder Joao Palhinha, and they are hoping to prise him away for a fee of around £40m, according to a report from talkSPORT.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham are moving swiftly to ensure they secure a suitable replacement for Declan Rice, with it being reported they have already tabled an offer of €35m (£30m) for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, although the Moroccan is keen to stay in Italy.

David Moyes is "pushing' to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, and there has now been a bid of €13m (£11.1m) submitted for the 26-year-old, with talks progressing between the two clubs, while Manchester United's Scott McTominay also remains an option.

A bid of around £20m is expected for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, despite the Saints' desire to hold out for £40m, with the Hammers set to intensify their efforts to sign the England international over the next few days.

Earlier this month, club insider ExWHUemployee detailed that Palhinha is one of Moyes' priority targets for the summer window, and there has now been an update on West Ham's pursuit of the Fulham ace.

According to talkSPORT, the Hammers have now entered talks with the Cottagers over a move for the midfielder, with the hope of concluding a deal for a fee in the region of around £40m - although Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian says Fulham have now rejected a bid of that amount.

It has previously been reported that Fulham could look to hold out for as much as £90m, given that they have no pressing need to sell the Portugal international, as he remains contracted at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2027.

It remains to be seen whether the Irons are able to negotiate a lower fee, but it is clear they hold an active interest in the 28-year-old, and it will be interesting to see how talks develop in the coming days.

How good is Joao Palhinha?

The former Sporting CP man could have a number of offers on the table this summer, with several big Premier League clubs making their interest well-known, including Liverpool, with Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy recently naming him as a target for the Reds.

Tottenham have also been named as potential suitors for the central midfielder, so West Ham may have to fend off fierce competition from elsewhere if they are to win the race for his signature this summer.

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has claimed the Portuguese maestro is "very good without the ball and with the ball", while also lauding him as a "special player", and his performances in the Premier League last season were second to none in some areas.

Palhinha made 47 more tackles than any other player in the top flight in the 2022-23 campaign, while he also averaged 1.3 interceptions per game, the fourth-highest figure in his squad.

As such, the Fulham star could be a fantastic replacement for Rice, considering the England international also flourishes defensively, and he could be a real bargain if Irons chiefs can keep the price close to £40m in negotiations.