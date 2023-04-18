West Ham United are interested in signing Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa this summer, according to a recent report from Inter Live.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham appear to have their sights set on bringing in a new striker this summer, having recently been linked to Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, amid the 21-year-old's uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

Flamengo striker Pedro has also been lined up as a potential target for the Hammers, and the Brazilian could be exactly what they need to revitalise their struggling attack, having been dubbed an "excellent finisher" by Guy Mowbray.

David Moyes may feel a new forward is required this summer, as his current options have not been performing in recent weeks, with Danny Ings scoring just two goals in ten Premier League games for the Irons, while Gianluca Scamacca has only registered three in 16.

According to a report from Inter Live (via Sport Witness), West Ham are interested in a summer move for Correa, although they will face competition for his signature, with the likes of Everton and Aston Villa also plotting moves.

It appears as though the forward will be available this summer, as the report claims Inter are looking to sell him for a fee of €15m (£13m), a figure the interested Premier League clubs would have no trouble matching.

However, there is also an indication he could be available for an even lower amount, with the player's entourage of the belief that he should be sold for less.

Should West Ham sign Joaquin Correa?

Given the Hammers' aforementioned goal return, it is clear they need to sign an out-and-out striker this summer, and there are question marks about whether the Argentina would be well-suited to playing in that role.

Throughout his career so far, the "sensational" 28-year-old has most often featured as a second striker, while he has also regularly played on both wings, displaying his versatility.

The former Lazio man is not the most prolific in front of goal, having scored six in 26 Serie A games last season, only netting three goals this term, so the Irons will undoubtedly need to bring in more attacking options.

However, Correa is a fantastic player, ranking in the 99th percentile for his pass completion rate per 90 in the past year, and in the 88th percentile for assists, so West Ham should definitely make an offer this summer.