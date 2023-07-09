West Ham United are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, and new technical director Tim Steidten could help them negotiate a deal for the centre-back, should they not trigger his €18m (£15m) release clause in the next few days.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

With Declan Rice now on his way to Arsenal, West Ham have set out to find a suitable replacement for their captain, and they have made an opening offer of €21m (£18m) for Juventus' Denis Zakaria, while they are also set to test the water for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.

Finding a player to replace the England international will be no easy task, and David Moyes will also have to strengthen in other areas of the pitch, with bringing in a new centre-back also considered a priority for the manager.

The Hammers have recently suffered a blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutchman has now snubbed a move to the London Stadium, having agreed a two-year deal to remain at the San Siro.

At the beginning of June, it was reported that West Ham hold a concrete interest in Tah, and they remain very much in the race for the Bayer Leverkusen star, if a new report from Germany is to be believed.

According to Rheinische Post (via Sport Witness), "West Ham in particular" are keen on a move for the centre-back, who has made it clear he wants to move to the Premier League this summer.

The €18m (£15m) release clause included in the German's contract is valid until early next week, but even if this is not triggered, it is "conceivable" he leaves the Bundesliga club before the transfer window slams shut.

Having appointed former Leverkusen technical director Tim Steidten earlier this month, the German could immediately start helping the Hammers negotiate a deal for the defender, should they decide not to trigger his release clause in the next few days.

How good is Jonathan Tah?

Lauded as "excellent" by journalist Josh Bunting, the 27-year-old has been capped for Germany on 16 occasions, having impressed in the Bundesliga over the course of a number of years.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the Leverkusen star averaged a SofaScore match rating of 6.96 in the German top flight, which is higher than any West Ham player other than Rice averaged in the Premier League last season.

Former Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has previously hailed the 6 foot 4 colossus as "quick, technically gifted but still robust", however, there may be some concerns about his more recent performances.

Over the past year, the Hamburg-born defender ranks in just the 45th percentile for aerials won per 90, despite his huge frame, and he also places in a low percentile for tackles completed, as well as interceptions and blocks.

All in all, however, Tah is at a good age to be a success at the London Stadium, and he has more than earned a potential move to the Premier League with his performances in the Bundesliga throughout his career, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hammers make their move.