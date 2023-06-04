West Ham United hold a concrete interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who has his sights set on a move to the Premier League this summer, according to a report.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham have already been linked with moves for several defenders, including Manchester United's Harry Maguire, having already made an enquiry about his potential availability this summer, amid an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

In terms of options from abroad, journalist Mirko Di Natale reports that the Hammers hold a "great interest" in Juventus' Koni De Winter, and a transfer battle could be on the cards, with Monza, Sassuolo and Bayer Leverkusen also name checked.

Leverkusen may be looking at De Winter as a potential replacement for Tah, as according to German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness), the defender is now "pushing for a change" after eight years with the club.

The 27-year-old's preferred destination is England, as it his dream to play in the Premier League, but there are several English sides showing an interest, so there is likely to be fierce competition for his signature.

The Hammers are showing "very concrete" interest in signing the German, but they will have to stump up his release clause of €18m (£15.5m) prior to the beginning of July, at which point it expires.

David Moyes' hope is that a victory in the Europa Conference League final could help convince the centre-back to move to the London Stadium.

Who is Jonathan Tah?

Tah has played in Germany throughout his entire professional career, making 305 appearances for Leverkusen, establishing himself as a key player, having missed just one Bundesliga game throughout the entire 2022-23 season.

Former Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has spoken highly of the former Hamburg man, describing him as "quick, technically gifted but still robust", while he is also very comfortable in possession of the ball.

Over the past year, the 6 foot 5 colossus ranks in the 90th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90, when compared to his positional peers, but he does not win as many headers as you'd perhaps expect, ranking in just the 45th percentile for aerials won.

That said, the 16-time Germany international could still be a very solid signing for a fee of just £15.5m, and West Ham could be well-placed to win the race for his signature, if they win the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.