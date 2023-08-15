Highlights West Ham United could now have the upper hand in the battle for Lazar Samardzic.

Inter Milan are also interested in the player.

Samardzic has impressed in Serie A and has the potential to be a key addition to West Ham's midfield.

West Ham United could now make a swoop for Udinese's Lazar Samardzic, with Inter Milan facing issues in their pursuit of the midfielder, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham have already bolstered their central midfield options considerably this summer, with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse arriving at the London Stadium, but David Moyes could still be keen on an additional signing.

Manuel Lanzini, Nikola Vlasic and Declan Rice have all moved on, so the manager may want some more strength in depth, and the Hammers are said to be the only club who have made an "interesting" offer for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

The Irons still need to raise their offer to tempt Fiorentina into a sale, however, with Manchester United also in the mix, they could move on to other targets, with Scott McTominay still being touted for a potential move.

Journalist Paul Brown has detailed that the Scotland international is "very high on Moyes' radar", claiming he would be a "brilliant fit" in the midfield, but there is still a chance the Hammers make a move for a more unknown option.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Inter Milan's move for Samardzic may be about to collapse, despite the Udinese star travelling to Milan to complete his medical, due to some last minute details holding up the move.

Inter had agreed a €4m (£3.4m) loan agreement, plus a €16m (£14m) obligatory buying clause, with the player himself informing journalists he intended to sign for last season's Champions League finalists.

The 21-year-old's father is now said to have changed the terms and asked for more money, but Inter are unwilling to renegotiate a deal that was already agreed, and they have given him time to consider his future.

That is where West Ham come in, as they are currently watching the situation, but "could put everything back into play" by offering the youngster a "more advantageous package", although they may only make their move once Inter give up on the signing.

How good is Lazar Samardzic?

The Serbian has certainly been making an impression in the Serie A, ranking in the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year, and the 89th percentile for assists, showcasing the threat he poses on the front foot.

Football writer Sacha Pisani lauded the starlet for his "ridiculous skill" back in April, while fellow writer Bence Bocsak praised him for his ability to score from outside the box, saying:

"7 out of Lazar Samardžić‘s last 10 goals were scored from outside the box. Blessed with an abundance of energy, excellent technique and great vision, he’s got the hallmarks of a top midfielder."

It is no wonder the 2022-23 Champions League finalists are so interested in the £8k-per-week maestro, and the move stalling has presented West Ham with a fantastic opportunity to sign a player who could go right to the very top.

Although Samardzic seemingly has his sights set on a move to Inter, the Hammers should undoubtedly make a late move, as he has the potential to be the final piece of the jigsaw in Moyes' midfield.