West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in line for talks about a new contract, which would keep him at the London Stadium until the end of next season, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which West Ham players could leave in the summer?

West Ham have a number of first-team players who could be leaving the club in the summer, with the likes of Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal all set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Not only that, but Declan Rice has long been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, and Arsenal are believed to be well-placed to sign the central midfielder, although Chelsea have not given up their chase either.

It has been reported that Gianluca Scamacca could be allowed to leave this summer, after a disappointing first season with the Hammers, and clubs in Italy are expected to launch formal interest in his services at the end of the campaign.

Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek have also been linked with moves away, despite extensive negotiations taking place with the latter player in regard to a new contract.

One player that David Moyes is keen to keep, however, is Fabianski, as Football Insider report West Ham are set to discuss a potential contract extension with the goalkeeper in the off-season.

Given that the £65k-per-week shot-stopper is now 38-years-old, it is likely his deal will only be renewed by one additional year, should he be willing to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

Should West Ham offer Fabianski a new contract?

The veteran keeper was lauded as "superb" by journalist Roshane Thomas earlier this month, following a very solid performance in the 1-0 win away at Fulham, making three saves and winning all the duels he contested.

Performances of that calibre indicate the former Poland international still has a lot to offer, and he has been a consistent performer in the Premier League this season, ranked by Sofascore as the Hammers' seventh-best performing player.

That said, Moyes does have a competent back-up option in Alphonse Areola, who has managed to keep five clean sheets in the Europa Conference League this season, the second-highest amount of any goalkeeper.

Given Fabianski's age, it may be time he swapped with Areola in the pecking order, but the Pole should still be offered a new deal by West Ham, if he is willing to stay at the club as a second-choice option.