West Ham United now hold a key advantage in the race to appoint a potential "mastermind" Julen Lopetegui replacement, according to a report.

Lopetegui on thin ice

Lopetegui is seemingly very close to losing his job at the London Stadium, given that West Ham are already running the rule over potential replacements, with a number of candidates on the shortlist.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is said to be of interest to the Hammers, and the Dane's stock may well have risen after the Bees' impressive 4-2 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri has also emerged as an option, as it is believed that West Ham have been "offered" the Europa League-winning former Chelsea boss, with David Sullivan and Tim Steidten open to the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League.

Another target who could perhaps be viewed as more of a left-field option, is Al-Ahli's Matthias Jaissle, with journalist Rudy Galetti reporting the Irons could soon make contact to discuss the terms of a potential deal with the 36-year-old.

Allegri on the shortlist

Earlier this week. it was reported that former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is contending to replace Lopetegui in the dugout, and there are now promising signs that West Ham could be able to get a deal over the line should they pursue him.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), Allegri is now "between West Ham United and Roma", with the Italian club also searching for a new manager.

However, the Hammers could hold a key advantage over the Serie A side, as the Italian is looking to manage abroad in the future, having never previously managed outside his home country.

With so many candidates lined up for West Ham, it remains to be seen whether the Italian is one of their top targets, but there are clear signs that he could be a brilliant successor to Lopetegui if the Spaniard receives the sack soon.

The Livorno-born tactician boasts an impressive record in his home country, having won six Serie A titles across spells with Juventus and Milan, as well as five Italian Cups and three Super Cups.

Since taking over as Sassuolo boss back in 2007, the 57-year-old has impressed at every club he's managed, as indicated by his points-per-game tally during that time:

Club Number of games managed Points per game Sassuolo 36 1.83 Cagliari 74 1.30 Milan 178 1.81 Juventus 271 2.27 Juventus (second stint) 149 1.84

Frosinone chairman Guido Angelozzi dubbed the former Milan boss a "mastermind" earlier this year, and it is clear to see why, given the success he has brought to two of Europe's top clubs in Juventus and Milan.

As such, it is exciting news that West Ham could be able to attract Allegri to the London Stadium, in light of his ambition to manage outside Italy.