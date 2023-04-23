West Ham United are interested in appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager at the end of the season, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

What's the latest West Ham manager news?

Having been under scrutiny for much of 2023, David Moyes is becoming increasingly likely to leave his role as West Ham manager at the end of the season, and the task of finding a suitable replacement has already begun.

The same report indicates that Graham Potter has admirers within the Hammers boardroom, while they have also been alerted to the likes of Paulo Fonseca, who is impressing at Lille, as well as Reims boss Will Still.

After guiding Burnley to promotion from the Championship, Kompany has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and now the Irons appear to have joined the race for his signature.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, West Ham are set to replace Moyes in the summer, and they are interested in appointing the Burnley boss, but they are not the only Premier League club mentioned.

Both Spurs and Chelsea could also consider the young coach, while Crystal Palace have also been named as an interested party.

That said, the Clarets are now confident they will be able to convince their manager to stay and establish the club back in the Premier League, as he is believed to be settled in the area, and they have offered him a new contract.

Should West Ham appoint Vincent Kompany?

It may be difficult to win the race for the Belgian, given that both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested, and he has been offered fresh terms by Burnley, however he would be an excellent appointment if a deal was possible.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, the former Man City captain has done an incredible job at Turf Moor, leading his side to automatic promotion with time to spare, and they could still reach the 100-point mark.

It is only early days in the 37-year-old's career, however he is deemed to have "natural leadership", which is a vital quality for any manager, and he is considered a "progressive manager", indicating he could bring an entertaining brand of football to the London Stadium.

It appears as though West Ham are set to part ways with Moyes, regardless of how they perform in the remainder of the Premier League season, and Kompany would be a very exciting replacement.