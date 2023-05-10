West Ham United are now eyeing Marco Silva to replace David Moyes as manager at the end of the season, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest West Ham manager news?

According to a report from The Telegraph, Moyes could end up staying on as West Ham boss, should he win the Europa Conference League, however it is also detailed that they are set to check on recently-sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

There have been a plethora of names linked with taking over at the London Stadium, with Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola recently being touted as a potential option, although there will be stiff competition from Sevilla.

Irons chiefs have been alerted to Will Still, who has family ties to the club, after his impressive season at the helm of Reims, while a move for former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez also cannot be discounted.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, West Ham are now eyeing a Silva as a successor to Moyes, but his current club, Fulham, remain confident they will be able to tie him down to a new contract.

However, the Hammers are not the only Premier League club that could be in for the 45-year-old, as Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Leeds United are also named as potential suitors.

Although the Portuguese tactician seems happy to remain at Craven Cottage at the moment, if he does decide he wants to leave, the Irons would have to fork out £6m to release him from his current deal.

Should West Ham appoint Marco Silva?

Hailed as "outstanding" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the Fulham boss has done a cracking job this season, with his side currently tenth in the Premier League table, having only been promoted back to the top flight last year.

The former Sporting CP boss has won four trophies in his managerial career up to this point, and he now has a great deal of Premier League experience under his belt, having had spells with Hull City, Everton and Watford.

That said, West Ham may not even need to replace Moyes at the end of the season, as while they have underperformed in the Premier League, they are in a strong position to win the Europa Conference League.

The Scot is tasked with overcoming AZ Alkmaar, before facing either Basel or Fiorentina in the final, and it would be a very harsh move to sack him if he wins a major trophy, and secures Europa League football for the 2023/24 season.