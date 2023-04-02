Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith claimed Danny Ings looked angry to be substituted in West Ham's 1-0 at home to Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

What happened in West Ham vs. Southampton?

The Hammers faced an enormous Premier League clash at the London Stadium, as they hosted a Saints team similarly threatened by relegation. It looks set to be a thrilling but nervy end to the season for so many teams, especially when they come up against each other.

David Moyes' men took the lead in the first half, with Nayef Aguerd's header eventually awarded after a long and painful VAR check - his first-ever Premier League goal. Thankfully, West Ham held on in the end, despite their narrow advantage and the woodwork being hit, as they picked up a massive three points in the process.

The win lifts the Hammers to 14th place in the table and one point clear of safety - come May, it is an afternoon could feel so pivotal, even though the game was far from a classic, in terms of entertainment value.

What did Ings do?

Ings was replaced by Michail Antonio midway through the second half, as Moyes made changes to his personnel, but the striker didn't exactly looked enamoured to be taken off.

Speaking on Sky Sports' live coverage of the game, Smith reacted to the moment, revealing Ings' clear disappointment at his manager's decision:

"Ings doesn't look pleased but Antonio can give them some added energy up front."

In truth, it is never a bad thing to see a player show passion at being substituted because it proves they care about affecting the game they are involved in. Of course, showing too much dissent can be a step too far, but that wasn't the case with Ings on Sunday and he may simply have been frustrated at what was a quiet performance overall.

The 30-year-old didn't manage a single shot on or off target during his 65 minutes on the pitch, according to Sofascore, as he failed to add to his two Premier League goals for West Ham. He also completed just 47% of his passes, which is a fairly pitiful return, while he lost possession 11 times and played no key passes.

Better displays are suddenly required of Ings between now and the end of the season, with his vast experience and match-winning ability potentially so important in some tight upcoming matches in the relegation fight.