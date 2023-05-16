West Ham attacker Michail Antonio could quit the club and look for a new challenge at the end of the season, according to a new update on his future.

How many goals has Michail Antonio scored?

The 33-year-old has been a brilliant player for the Hammers down the years, proving to be such a handful with his work rate, power and goal threat, In total he has scored 75 goals and registered 43 assists in 273 appearances, so often proving to be an influential figure.

This season, Antonio hasn't been at his best, however, only scoring five times in 32 Premier League games and being part of a West Ham team that has often struggled. His current deal expires at the end of next season, so the club could have a decision to make over his future.

If he stays put, they would lose him on a free transfer in 2024, although it looks as though the east Londoners' decision may possibly have been made for them.

Will Antonio leave West Ham?

According to Football Insider, Antonio "could pursue a summer exit in the search for more regular first-team football", having not always been a regular starter this season. It is stated that the Hammers "will be in the market for another forward" once the summer transfer window arrives, which could push him further down the pecking order and see him leave, joining Declan Rice in potentially moving on.

It does feel as though a move away could be the best solution for all parties, even though the attacker has still chipped in at key times the more this season has gone on. At 33, his best days are probably behind him and it is difficult to see his squad status changing for the better moving forward.

The fact that West Ham could earn a fee for Antonio this summer is another big reason for allowing him to leave, with those funds going towards much-needed signings in the transfer market. The £85,000-a-week Hammers hero can still be a force for another team, having been hailed as "very important" by teammate Thilo Kehrer, and a fresh challenge could do him good, allowing him to be a regular elsewhere.

Should Antonio stay put at the London Stadium until his contract runs out, it certainly wouldn't be a disaster, providing the Hammers with more squad depth and retaining the services of someone with a great team ethic, but this summer does feel like the right time for him to say goodbye.