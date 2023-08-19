West Ham have been linked with a move for Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer and a positive new update has now emerged.

How many goals did Mohammed Kudus score for Ajax?

Still just 23 years of age, the Ghanaian is a highly-rated young player who has become a key man for Ajax, shining with his quality in the attacking third.

Kudus has registered 35 goal contributions (24 goals and 11 assists) in 85 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, highlighting his quality, and he has also shone at international level for Ghana, netting twice in three appearances at the 2022 World Cup.

The Ajax man's future has been a big talking point this summer, with a move elsewhere potentially coming to fruition before the end of the summer transfer window. West Ham are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for him numerous times recently, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Now, another update has emerged regarding the Hammers' pursuit of Kudus, suggesting a switch to the London Stadium is on the cards sooner rather than later.

What's the latest on Mohammed Kudus to West Ham?

Taking to Twitter X, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano provided a new claim on West Ham's hopes of signing Kudus this summer, with fresh talks now underway:

"West Ham have scheduled new round of talks for Mohammed Kudus deal - the agreement on personal terms is close as final points need to be discussed.

"Verbal negotiation ongoing with Ajax throught intermediaries, no formal bid yet but deal advancing."

Kudus showed exactly what he is capable of at the World Cup, looking such a threat for Ghana with his technical quality and pace, so he could be an outstanding signing by West Ham if they manage to get a deal over the line.

Legendary former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has spoken about how much better he thinks the Ajax ace is than Manchester United winger Antony, saying:

"Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.

"He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He's more fun to watch play."

This says a lot about the quality that Kudus could add to West Ham's team, and his ability to play in attacking midifeld, out wide or as a forward also makes him a dream for David Moyes, in terms of versatility and providing squad depth across several different positions.

Calvin Bassey has also described him as a "star boy" in the past, further highlighting his reputation, and at 23, there is no reason why his best years shouldn't be ahead of him for a long time to come.

West Ham need that extra sprinkling of attacking magic this summer, as they look to become more consistently potent in front of goal, and in Kudus, they could have the ideal option to come in and make them a more formidable prospect.