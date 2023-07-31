West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd is reportedly wanted by reigning Serie A champions Napoli in the summer transfer window, in what is a worrying rumour for the Hammers.

How much does Nayef Aguerd earn?

The 27-year-old has been an impressive performer at the London Stadium since arriving from Rennes last summer, becoming a key presence at the heart of the defence, when fully fit and firing.

In the first season in a West Ham, the £64,000-a-week Aguerd made 17 starts in the Premier League, also winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, starting in the victory over Fiorentina in the final. The centre-back made his mark at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, helping his country reached the semi-finals, starting four matches in the competition.

David Moyes will no doubt be keen to retain Aguerd's services ahead of the new season, seeing him as an important squad player and someone who could still go up another level after adjusting to life in the Premier League.

It could be that West Ham have a battle on their hands to keep hold of the defender, however, following the emergence of a new transfer report regarding his future.

Could Nayef Aguerd leave West Ham?

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], the Hammers' "colossus" of a central defender is wanted by Napoli this summer, having lost key man Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window.

West Ham want €35m (£29.9m) for the signature of Aguerd, which the Italian giants unwilling to spend, and that could prove to be a potential spanner in the works. Instead, they could look to bring in a cheaper alternative such as VfB Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos, acting as a possible boost for the east Londoners.

It is essential that the Hammers do all they can to keep Aguerd beyond the current transfer window, with the Moroccan still having so much to offers in the years to come. He is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027, and at 27 years of age, they should be looking for him to see out his current deal, or hopefully even possibly sign a short extension when that date eventually arrives.

Admittedly, injuries have been a little problematic for him to date, which has held him back a little and hampered his amount of playing time, but he has undoubtedly been a key figure when fit, averaging 4.3 clearances per game in the league last season and being described as "exceptional" by Match of the Day presenter and England legend Gary Lineker.

It certainly sounds as though Napoli have been put off by West Ham's asking price for Aguerd, improving the chances of him still plying his trade there when the season-opening Premier League clash away to Bournemouth arrives on August 12th, and if he can remain injury-free for the majority of proceedings moving forward, supporters could see him find a new level in the coming years.

Squad depth is also hugely important for Moyes in 2023/24, so having numerous top-quality centre-back options available is vital, meaning Aguerd wouldn't necessarily be playing every week, which could actually aid his fitness issues.