West Ham United have now set their sights on an "impressive" Julen Lopetegui replacement, according to a report.

Lopetegui facing the sack

Lopetegui is under heavy pressure at the London Stadium having failed to hit the ground running, but the manager issued a defiant message in his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, saying:

"I have a big commitment in my work as always. I am very happy to stay at West Ham. We are going to change the situation. That is why we are working, to be ready for Monday."

A victory against a struggling Wolves side could be the turning point for the Spaniard, who is in desperate need of three points, though West Ham have already started the process of finding his successor.

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is now on the shortlist, and although the Italian is also wanted by Roma, the Hammers may hold an advantage in the race for his signature given the recent news that he is looking to manage abroad.

Allegri is not the only manager the Irons have looked at, with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter also being considered, and there is now a consensus that the 49-year-old would be open to signing a six-month contract.

Another potential option is Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle, who is enjoying a solid stint in Saudi Arabia having previously won the league title with Austrian side RB Salzburg. The Hammers could soon make contact to discuss the terms of a deal.

West Ham considering Carrick

However, there is another option from much closer to home who will be far more familiar to the West Ham faithful, with The Mirror reporting they are weighing up a move for former midfielder Michael Carrick, who is currently in charge of Middlesbrough.

Carrick is said to be high up on the shortlist, having built up a reputation for himself during an impressive stint with Boro, who would be keen to keep hold of their manager amid a potential promotion push.

If the West Ham board decide a change is necessary, they would be keen to bring in a manager with an attractive style of football and links to the club, which means the Middlesbrough manager could be a perfect fit.

Boro are faring well in the Championship this season, currently occupying a place in the play-offs, so it is clear to see why they would be reluctant for their manager to leave.

However, if the Irons are able to get a deal over the line, the 43-year-old could be a shrewd appointment, with Carrick having been lauded for the "impressive" job he did during his stint as interim manager for Manchester United.

That said, the Englishman is yet to have a full-time job as manager of a Premier League club, so appointing him could be a risk, especially considering West Ham aren't too far off the bottom three at the moment.

As such, it may be better to bring in a manager with more experience should Lopetegui be sacked following the game against Wolves on Monday.