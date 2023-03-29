West Ham could be afforded the luxury of having a fully fit squad for their vital Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend, according to a key update.

Are West Ham in action this weekend?

The Hammers are facing a huge battle to remain in the top flight currently, sitting 18th in the table with 12 league matches remaining. On Sunday afternoon, David Moyes' side face an enormous game at the London Stadium, with bottom-of-the-table Saints making the trip to east London for what feels like a six-pointer in the scrap for survival.

It is arguably a must-win match for West Ham, who technically don't have an easier fixture on paper between now and the end of the season, with victory likely to take them out of the relegation zone. Having key players fit and firing is going to be key this weekend, and in that respect, a hugely promising update has now emerged.

What's the West Ham vs Saints team news?

According to ExWHUEmployee on the West Ham Way Podcast [via West Ham Zone], Moyes could have a completely available squad to choose from on Sunday:

"This is a massive boost for us ahead of this must-win game. At the moment there are no reported injury issues which is a great thing for us. So pending no injuries are picked up, to have a fully fit squad at this stage of the season could prove vital, especially on Sunday with Southampton losing key players."

There is no denying how vital injuries can be to any football team at any level, often affecting the likes of squad depth, rhythm and ultimately results hugely. For West Ham to have no fitness issues this weekend would, therefore, be an absolutely massive boost, allowing Moyes to pick his strongest possible starting lineup, have options on the substitutes' bench and generally enhance their hopes of victory.

The Hammers certainly have the quality to pull away from the relegation zone, from the dominant Declan Rice in midfield to the dangerous Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings in attack, and there should be confidence about a positive result against Saints after this update.

If West Ham continue to be largely injury-free between now and the end of the season, they will stand a great chance of pulling clear and even pushing for a mid-table finish - for now, though, it is a case of seeing off Saints and ensuring that a crucial fixture is hurdled without too much of an issue.