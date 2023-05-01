West Ham are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Tomas Soucek in the summer transfer window, with the Czech no longer seen as a key man.

Has Soucek had a good season?

The Hammers have had a tough season overall, battling relegation from the Premier League for too much of the campaign, before giving themselves some much-needed breathing space. A number of players have struggled to hit the level they were at in the past and Soucek is arguably one of those individuals.

The 28-year-old has made 33 appearances in the league in 2022/23 to date, starting 29 of those matches, but his all-round influence has been lacking, with only two goals and three assists coming his way. He hasn't managed to dominate the midfield like he did back in 2020/21, for example, when he netted an impressive 10 times in the division.

Soucek's current West Ham deal expires at the end of next season, at which point he will be able to leave the London Stadium on a free transfer. For that reason, it could be that the Hammers look to cash in on him this summer, in order to receive a fee for his services.

Could Soucek be sold this summer?

According to Football Insider, West Ham are "willing to listen to offers" for Soucek in the coming months, having "suffered an underwhelming season with the Hammers". It is claimed that "talks between the player’s representatives and the club over a new contract have not progressed" recently, further suggesting that his time is up.

There is the option of triggering the clause to extend the midfielder's contract by another 12 months, which the club are "considering" doing, in order to "protect his value".

In truth, now feels like the right time for West Ham and the £67,000-a-week Soucek to part ways, with the 58-time capped Czech Republic international simply not the force he once was. Granted, he is still only 28, but giving him a new deal will take him into his 30s and there are few signs that suggest he will suddenly find a new lease of life.

Cashing in on him now will allow the Hammers to receive a healthy amount of money for his signature, with those funds then used to bring in a young midfielder who can perhaps be a less one-dimensional option. Soucek has been a strong servant overall - Declan Rice once called him "unbelievable" - but if West Ham can sign a player with more mobility and versatility, it could benefit them more in the long run.