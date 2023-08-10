West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign another new player this summer ahead of the new Premier League season.

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

The Hammers and David Moyes have been quiet in the transfer market, with business so far on departures for Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku.

However, it looks set to be a busy final few weeks of the window when it comes to new signings. Ajax holding midfielder Edson Alvarez is on course to become the first addition of the summer in a deal worth £35m.

After Alvarez, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is on course to move to the London Stadium, with a £30m agreement being reached on Wednesday. However, the centre-back won’t be the only England international to join the Hammers, with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse the latest who the club have agreed to sign.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth shared an update on Wednesday evening regarding West Ham and Ward-Prowse, claiming ‘everything is done’ when it comes to terms being agreed in a £30m transfer.

“Good news for West Ham United. In the past few minutes, it’s just been confirmed to me, I’ll read it word by word - ‘Everything is done with JWP (James Ward-Prowse)’.

“We have an agreement between West Ham United and Southampton. We have an agreement, we think, on personal terms as well. It’s a £30m deal, it breaks down into a £30m deal but the conditions and the payment structure was more favourable for Southampton after that amount was rejected last month.

So that’s the deal that’s in place now, it’s a case of when and not if now that James Ward-Prowse will become a West Ham United player. Timetable wise, we think he will start his medical tomorrow and go into Friday as well. I’m told it is touch and go whether he will be registered in time to be available against Bournemouth.”

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse has made an impressive 410 appearances for Southampton - 343 of which have come in the Premier League - so the central midfielder should offer plenty of experience to Moyes’ side.

The 28-year-old appears to be in his prime with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation and can play as a central, attacking or right midfielder. Former Saints manager Nathan Jones hailed the player last season, describing him as “world-class”.

"He's been outstanding. When I arrived at the club my first conversation with him was ten minutes after he didn't get picked for the England squad.

"Since that moment, he's been absolutely world-class for me. For me, the way he's been around it and the way he reacted - we're seeing his performances now that are motivated and driven."

As per FBref, Ward-Prowse has impressed over the past 12 months, ranking in the top 10% of midfielders for goals, key passes and crosses. He also places fairly highly for interceptions and clearances, showing his quality both on and off the balls.

It looks as if the Hammers will get their man, and alongside Alvarez, Ward-Prowse could form part of a new-look midfield for the upcoming campaign.