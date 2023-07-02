West Ham United may have plenty of money available this summer thanks to the imminent sale of Declan Rice, but that does not mean the Hammers will not still be looking for some bargain buys.

What is the latest West Ham United transfer news?

Rice's £105m move to Arsenal is reportedly as good as finalised, meaning David Moyes will have to bring in at least one new midfielder this summer while also looking to strengthen in other areas.

Everton's Amadou Onana is thought to be high on Moyes' list of targets to replace Rice, with that deal expected to set the Hammers back around £50m.

According to The Sun, the Hammers are also lining up a move for in-demand teenage winger Dario Osorio from Chilean top-flight side Universidad de Chile for a reasonable fee of £7.5m.

However, a number of other Premier League teams have been credited with an interest in Osorio, namely Wolverhampton Wanderers, while AC Milan are also said to be weighing up an offer.

Who is West Ham United target Dario Osorio?

Osorio may only have made his senior debut for Universidad de Chile in April last year, but it did not take long for him to earn his first two caps for Chile's senior team.

The 19-year-old has made 46 appearances for the South American club, 37 of those coming in the league, during which time he has scored eight goals.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig describes Osorio as a "flamboyant winger" in terms of his playing style, one who has good pace and the ability to dribble and create, which has earned the youngster comparisons to Angel Di Maria.

That may be a fair call, but it is another star from Argentina that West Ham fans will be hoping Osorio can replicate. While not strictly the same type of player, Osorio will look to follow in the steps of a certain Carlos Tevez should he make the move to East London.

Tevez was signed by West Ham from Corinthians in 2006 for his first foray into football outside of South America, with Javier Mascherano also joining in a big transfer coup.

The fan favourite was 22 when he made his Premier League debut, meaning he is a few years further down the line in terms of his development then compared to Osorio now.

In his solitary season at Upton Park, Tevez scored seven goals in 26 Premier League games, including the only goal in a 1-0 win on the final day of the campaign at Manchester United to secure West Ham's stay in the top flight.

The now-39-year-old was named the club's Player of the Year before departing for Manchester United and then, controversially, Manchester City.

Osorio has a lot to do if he is to have a similar impact at West Ham and indeed in European football in the same way as Tevez, but the Irons certainly have proven success in getting it right when recruiting players from that part of the world.