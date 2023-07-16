West Ham United must prioritise signing a replacement for Declan Rice in the heart of their side following his belated switch to Arsenal, but the Hammers are also in need of some upgrades in other positions before the new Premier League season begins.

What is the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham received a British record transfer fee for Rice, believed to be in the region of £105m, which will surely now be invested straight back into the squad.

The latest suggestion from The Athletic is that Ajax's Edson Alvarez is a standout midfield target for the Irons, while Real Betis centre-back Luiz Felipe and Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo have also been linked.

They would each bring their own qualities to the London Stadium, but there has been a worrying lack of right-backs linked with David Moyes' side - an area they looked weak in last season.

However, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, United are showing an interest in Spezia's Emil Holm. The 23-year-old has three years left to run on his contract, which Capology reports is worth just £4.3k-per-week.

Who is Spezia defender Emil Holm?

West Ham currently have Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson on their books in terms of right-backs, with the pair playing 27 and 17 times, respectively in the Premier League last season.

Coufal came in for strong criticism from supporters in the first half of the season for his performances, though he did improve and wrote his name in West Ham folklore when playing a full part in May's Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina.

Moyes cannot afford to stand still, though, and a replacement in that position must be sought this summer. In Holm, the Hammers could land a player who is clearly in demand, having also been touted as a target for Juventus, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Napoli.

It is clear to see why Holm is so highly regarded, rated as he is in the top 1% of all full-backs across Europe's top five leagues last season for aerial duels won (4.20 per 90), as per FBref, while also being in the top 12% for touches in the opposition penalty box per 90 (2.58)

To give those figures some perspective, Coufal averages 1.69 and 0.88 respectively - the Czech Republic international finding himself in the bottom 27% of full-backs for touches in the opponent's box.

Coufal's strengths lie in the defensive side of the game, such as tackles won per 90 (1.31 v 0.97 for Holm) and interceptions per 90 (1.60 v 0.58), but Moyes could do with a more attack-minded player in that position who is also capable of defending to a high level, much like Holm.

Indeed, The Opta Analyst ranks Holm in the top 6% of defenders across Europe's top five leagues for dribbles attempted and top 18% for chances created, showing his ability to get up the pitch and cause danger.

Described as a "rising star" by podcaster Pontus Wernbloom, it is obvious that West Ham are going to have a battle on their hands if they are to land Holm.

However, if they do manage to see off competition from some of Serie A's biggest names, then Moyes could acquire a notable upgrade on that man Coufal, ensuring that the funds received from Rice's sale are wisely invested.