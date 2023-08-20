West Ham United are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, as they build a squad capable of avoiding yet another relegation scrap in the Premier League.

Since losing Declan Rice for a reported £105m to Arsenal, the Hammers have signed just two reinforcements, in the form of James Ward-Prowse, and Edson Alvarez.

Now, they have made an approach to strengthen their offensive line, according to reports.

What's the latest on Romelu Lukaku to West Ham?

Romelu Lukaku has had quite the summer to forget so far. Initially, it seemed as though a permanent return to Inter Milan was on the cards, after impressing on loan last season, but the Belgian's reported negotiations with Juventus behind Inter's back put an end to the chances of that move.

As it turns out, too, sacrificing his relationship with Inter in favour of Juventus wasn't the wisest move, either. The protest from the Juventus fanbase over a potential move for Lukaku quickly decreased the chances of the Chelsea man making a return to Serie A.

Now, he finds himself somewhat stuck at Stamford Bridge, as the summer transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut.

However, according to Caught Offside, West Ham could yet end Lukaku's dilemma, after contacting Chelsea over a potential move in the remaining time left of the summer window.

The Hammers, of course, are targeting a new frontman after selling Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta earlier this summer.

Should West Ham sign Romelu Lukaku?

As shown by this summer, alone, Lukaku is quite the controversial character. But, with that said, he is also a striker capable of performing on the biggest stage at his best.

We last saw his best form in the 2020/21 campaign at Inter Milan, where he scored 30 goals, and made a further 10 assists in all competitions, helping his side to Scudetto success.

The Belgian's form earned him a move to Chelsea, where he struggled to make an impact, before all but putting an end to his time at Stamford Bridge with a rather problematic interview.

So, there is a player capable of leading the line in there. It's just about getting the best out of him, and avoiding controversy. West Ham would be boosted by never having to face Lukaku again, too, given the fact that he's scored 11 goals against the Hammers in his career.

At his best, Lukaku has earned plenty of praise, too, with defender Leanardo Bonucci telling The Athletic, via The Express:

“Romelu Lukaku has proven himself to be a complete striker. He can win games on his own. When you come up against him you have to be switched on for 100 minutes a game.

"Unfortunately for us defenders, we can’t disengage our brains even for 10 seconds because those 10 seconds might be lethal. You must never engage Lukaku in a physical battle or play touch-tight. Instead, be ready to drop off because when his team has the ball, he will try to run in behind.

"In the box, he’s great at playing man-to-man so you need to be on the front foot, try to read the game and play hard. If you let him take up a position and he gets ahead of you, you won’t be able to step out and anticipate what’s coming.”