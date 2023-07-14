West Ham hold a "strong interest" in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and see him as a Declan Rice replacement this summer, according to reliable journalist Miguel Delaney.

How old is Scott McTominay?

The Scot, who is currently 26 years of age, found it difficult to be a regular for United last season, following the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford. In total, he only made 10 starts in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute a further 14 times, and the recent signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea could push him further down the midfield pecking order.

It remains to be seen if McTominay will look for a new challenge or stay put during the current transfer window, and while the Red Devils may be happy to keep hold of him, his current contract expires in 2025, meaning now could be the best time for them to receive a hefty fee for his signature.

West Ham have emerged as one of the front-runners to snap up the United man in recent months, as they look to fill the inevitable and significant void left by Rice, whose move to Arsenal feels like a matter of when rather than if.

Do West Ham want to sign Scott McTominay?

According to The Independent's Delaney, McTominay is seen as a primary target to come in and replace the Hammers captain once he has completed his move to the Emirates and the club are set to step up their interest.

"West Ham United are waiting until the formality of Declan Rice's move to Arsenal is completed, at which point they will step up strong interest in Scott McTominay. There has also been tentative interest in Harry Maguire, potentially on loan, although any such deal currently looks much more unlikely.

"The feeling within Old Trafford is that McTominay and one other player would have to go to fund Amrabat, who so impressed during Morocco’s stunning run to the World Cup semi-finals last year, especially if the prices for Onana and Hojlund exceed the current budget."

McTominay could be a shrewd signing for West Ham next season and beyond, not necessarily performing at Rice's level or having such a high ceiling, but possessing similar attributes that could be hugely effective at the London Stadium.

A box-to-box midfielder, the 39-cap Scotland international combines hard work, powerful running and an eye for goal arriving late into the penalty area, with the latter highlighted by a memorable brace for his country in a recent 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park, in what could be looked back on as an iconic win.

Jose Mourinho once described McTominay as "special" during their time together at United, and at 26, he would be arriving at West Ham at a great point in his career, rather than coming in when he is over the hill as a player.

Granted, he likely won't be able to make up for the loss of Rice on his own, with an additional midfielder needed in that respect, possibly Ajax's Edson Alvarez, but he is now a very experienced player at the top level, having racked up 209 appearances for the Red Devils and won one EFL Cup in that time, even scoring the winner against West Ham in the FA Cup back in 2021.