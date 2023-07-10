West Ham United's search for a striker has led them to Habib Diallo, with Football Insider reporting that they have firmed up their interest in the 28-year-old.

Who is Habib Diallo?

The forward currently plays his football for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 and has impressed for them in attack over the last three seasons. He has improved year on year in the league for the French outfit, with his goal tallies only increasing with each passing campaign.

In 2022/23 for example, he produced 20 goals and one assist in just 32 starts. That led to an average of 0.66 goals or assists per 90 on average, an impressive return for a club fighting relegation.

Prior to that, he managed totals of eleven and nine goals in Ligue 1 for the club. It means that his overall tally for the side stands at 40 goals in 75 starts for the French outfit - a very solid return.

Before joining up with his current outfit, he was equally as impressive in Ligue 2 for Metz, helping them to earn promotion to the top flight. His 26 goals in the second tier helped them to claim the title and despite having to adapt to a new league upon their promotion in 2019/20, his first season in Ligue 1 saw him hit the back of the net on 12 occasions there.

Are West Ham signing Habib Diallo?

Now, according to a report from Football Insider, the star striker is being lined up for a switch to the Premier League. West Ham have a firm interest in signing him this summer it seems, with David Moyes eager to add another striker to their ranks this transfer window.

Diallo is firmly on the wish list, as Irons chiefs have formally registered their interest with an approach to Strasbourg. It won't be easy for them to get a deal done though, with other top flight clubs interested in the 28-year-old - both Brentford and Crystal Palace also have Diallo on their transfer radar.

Right now, it appears that there is just interest from West Ham rather than a formal offer, but the report claims a mystery unnamed English club has made a bid, so perhaps that could be Moyes and Co.

He's clearly a talented player, with those who have worked with him lavishing praise on his ability - Diallo has been labelled a "reliable" option for Strasbourg by former boss Frederic Antonetti, who also stated after a two-goal game for the French outfit that he was confirming "all the good things everyone thinks of him".

He's highly regarded then as an option in attack and if West Ham want to better their strikeforce, then the 28-year-old could be a solid and proven option for them to add to their squad this summer window. Gianluca Scamacca is expected to leave London this summer, and with Michail Antonio ageing and Danny Ings not always a fit, a move for a player who so consistently hits the back of the net makes perfect sense.