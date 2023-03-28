West Ham are lining up a move for in-form Spezia striker M'Bala Nzola during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh rumour.

Who is M'Bala Nzola?

The Hammers will be looking to bring in significant reinforcements at the end of the season, following a bitterly disappointing Premier League campaign. David Moyes' side currently sit 18th in the table and are genuinely under threat of being relegated to the Championship, with a vital couple of months ahead. West Ham have lacked firepower throughout the season, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma their scorers in the league with four goals apiece, highlighting the need to sign a striker this summer.

One player who has been linked with a move in the past is Nzola, who is having a great season for Spezia, scoring 12 times in 22 Serie A starts. Only Napoli's Victor Osimhen (21) and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez (14) have scored more in the division, making him currently the third favourite to win the Golden Boot - although he'd likely need Osimhen to take a few weeks off.

The striker has worked his way up through the academies and lower leagues in Italy after spending time in the French and Portuguese youth systems as a teenager, with a fresh update suggesting the 26-year-old could be high on the Hammers' wishlist this summer.

Could West Ham sign Nzola?

According to Il Secolo XIX [via Sport Witness], West Ham are '‘ready to put €20m (£17.5m)" on the "table" for Nzola's signature, seeing him as a strong option to bring in at the end of the season. That is expected to make the Hammers a front-runner for his services.

The striker's current Spezia deal runs out at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, meaning this summer is realistically the last chance they will have to receive a hefty fee for him.

Nzola could be exactly the type of signing West Ham are after in the summer window, although Premier League survival is absolutely paramount to a deal coming to fruition. As mentioned, Moyes' men have been too goal-shy all season long, scoring just 24 goals in 26 league outings - just double the Spezia star's solo league tally for his club, which speaks volumes.

The Hammers certainly appear to be in a strong position regarding a move for the five-time capped Angola international, and at 26, he is at a perfect age where he possesses enough experience not to be overawed by a move to England - 25 goals in 69 Serie A appearances - but is also young enough to have his best years ahead of him.