West Ham United are searching for a new manager to take over at the end of the season, and Xabi Alonso is now a strong candidate for the job, according to a recent report from The Sun.

What's the latest West Ham manager news?

West Ham have identified a number of options to replace David Moyes, recently making an approach for Lille boss Paulo Fonseca, as they view him as the "perfect successor" to their current manager.

Reims boss Will Still is firmly in the running to take over at the London Stadium, having been a boyhood fan of the Irons, while Vincent Kompany has also entered the frame, in light of his fantastic spell as manager of Burnley, leading them to promotion.

The same report details the Hammers are set to replace Moyes at the end of the season, despite the fact the club are in the Europa Conference League semi-final, and he will still have one year left on his contract,.

The West Ham hierarchy seem to be adding a number of names to their shortlist, as The Sun report Alonso is now emerging as a strong candidate to come in at the end of the season, should they part ways with Moyes.

It is claimed the Scot has no intention of leaving the club, but the Bayer Leverkusen boss will be in the frame if he does, after putting himself on the club's radar by transforming the German club this season.

The 41-year-old is developing the reputation of a young and progressive coach, which has attracted the attention of the Hammers, despite his lack of experience.

Should West Ham appoint Xabi Alonso?

It is true the Spaniard does not have a greal deal of experience as a manager, however Jose Mourinho has tipped him to be a "very good coach", as a result of working under the likes of Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez as a player.

In his first season as manager of Leverkusen, the Tolosa-born tactician is proving Mourinho's prediction right, with his side currently in a good position to qualify for Europe next season, and into the final four of the Europa League.

Hailed as "fantastic" by journalist Josh Bunting, Alonso could be a very exciting appointment for West Ham, with some members of the media tipping him to be a "generational" coach, having transformed Leverkusen from being relegation-threatened to European contenders.