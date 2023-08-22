West Ham have been in the race to sign Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri this summer and an exciting rumour has now dropped regarding his future.

What's going on with West Ham's striker situation?

The Hammers are in good spirits after their thrilling 3-1 victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, as they picked up their first Premier League win of the season. They may have secured a memorable three points at the London Stadium, but that doesn't mean more signings aren't required between now and the end of the month.

While Michail Antonio was in fine form against the Blues, scoring West Ham's second goal in east London, he is now 33 years of age and another forward could do with coming in, especially with reports suggesting he could depart the club.

One player who has been linked with a move to West Ham this summer is En-Nesyri, who has scored 55 times in 157 appearances for Sevilla, not to mention chipping in with five assists, too. He is also a 61-time capped Morocco international, netting 17 goals for his country, two of which came in seven appearances at the 2022 World Cup, helping them reach the semi-finals.

It looks to be a transfer rumour that just won't go away, with a new update suggesting that the 26-year-old could be off to the Hammers before next week's transfer cutoff.

Will West Ham sign Youssef En-Nesyri?

According to 90min, West Ham are in ongoing talks to sign En-Nesyri with intermediaries readying a bid:

"West Ham United are holding talks with Sevilla over long-term target Youssef En-Nesyri, 90min understands.

"With Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and teenager Divin Mubama the only options at West Ham's disposal, sources have told 90min that a move for Sevilla striker En-Nesyri, who scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, has now been revived.

"Talks are underway with the Europa League specialists over a potential deal, with Sevilla valuing En-Nesyri at around €40m (£35m). That's a price West Ham would be able to pay in theory, given they have indicated to Ajax a willingness to pay over that figure for Kudus, and agents are now negotiating in a bid to finally bring the Moroccan international to the Premier League."

En-Nesyri could be exactly what West Ham are looking for this summer, bringing the firepower that is arguably lacking too often, and acting as a younger option than Antonio, alongside Danny Ings.

He is a two-time Europa League winner who has great experience of succeeding at a high level in European football, and he is still at age where his peak could be ahead of him in the coming years.

David Moyes himself has called En-Nesyri an "incredibly good runner" in the past when previewing games at the World Cup, while his goal against Manchester City in last week's UEFA Super Cup showed that he is capable of causing problems to even the best club side in world football at the moment.