West Ham United are among a host of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Anderlecht centre-back Zeno Debast this summer, according to a new transfer report.

How is Debast performing this season?

The 19-year-old is a talented emerging player who is currently making waves in Belgium, catching the eye with his performances for his club side. He has started 31 Jupiler Pro League games this season, averaging 2.2 clearances per game - which is the fourth-highest tally in Anderlecht's squad.

While Debast isn't out of contract until the summer of 2025, it could be difficult to keep hold of him beyond this summer should sizeable bids arrive for his services.

That's where West Ham come into play, with a fresh update suggesting the teenage defender could be a summer transfer target for bigger clubs around Europe.

Could West Ham sign Debast in the summer?

According to Voetbal Belgie [via Sport Witness], the Hammers are in the picture to sign Debast in the summer window, although they face competition for his signature. Leeds United and Brighton are also mentioned in the report, with all three clubs believed to be following the centre-back's progress "closely".

While the player himself is currently happy to remain an Anderlecht player for the time being, a "nice offer" from elsewhere could see him change his mindset. As per the report, while Anderlecht's asking price remains unknown, Debast is thought to be valued at €10m (£8.8m), which could ultimately prove to be a bargain over time should he reach his potential.

This is an important summer for West Ham in terms of new signings, and centre-back is an area of the pitch where they could do with an injection of youth. Angelo Ogbonna's future is up in the air and he is now 34 years of age, while Kurt Zouma turns 29 later this year.

It is vital that the Hammers continue to plan for the future as well as the present, and Debast could be a long-term signing who is seen as a future regular, having already racked up 53 appearances for Anderlecht despite his tender years. Three caps for Belgium at senior level also show how highly rated he is, and he has even been compared to compatriot Vincent Kompany in the recent past.

If he gets anything close to the level of the four-time Premier League winner, West Ham could have a gem on their hands should they manage to beat their rivals to his signing this summer.