West Ham United might have entered the final months of David Moyes' term of office as manager at the London Stadium, with rumours flying around the mill that sporting director Tim Steidten is targetting a fresh face for the dugout.

Eighth in the Premier League but four points behind Newcastle United - who hold the final European qualifying spot - having played an extra match, hopes of securing a fourth successive year on the continent are slim - with away fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City forthcoming.

Moyes has insisted that discussions will be held after the campaign's conclusion, but all the pointers hint at the outcome, with some exciting names being linked.

West Ham's manager shortlist

According to Caught Offside, the Irons are indeed set to part ways with Moyes and have identified Lille manager Paulo Fonseca as a possible successor.

The Portuguese's attacking style of play and past links to vacant jobs at Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have set him high on the pecking order, with the report claiming that a contract is being prepared to convince the 51-year-old to move to London. It's stated that talks are set to take place between the respective parties this month.

Thomas Tuchel is also on the club's radar and Steidten is a big admirer, but West Ham might find success down the prudent route and appointing Fonseca, a nine-time trophy winner.

Why West Ham must appoint Paulo Fonseca

Having been described as "perfect in the dressing room" with a preference to "play with quality and fast players behind the striker" by none other than Fabrizio Romano, Fonseca's nomadic managerial career has landed him comparative levels of success.

His two-year stint at the helm with Roma established his attractive brand of football but saw him manage just sixth and seventh-place finishes in Serie A, with the coronavirus pandemic and a change of ownership stifling his tenure.

Fonseca's tactical flexibility and emphasis on guiding academy talent to the fore is a big part of his appeal factor. Still, the principal 4-2-3-1 formation suggests that he could seamlessly wave his style into the Hammers playing squad.

Blending ball dominance and attacking football is something that West Ham supporters have not been treated to throughout Moyes' reign. Successful as it has been, the Scotsman's perceived negative tactics have left the fanbase yearning for a breath of fresh air.

French Ligue 1 23/24: Possession Stats Team Average Possession Paris Saint-Germain 62.25% LOSC Lille 57.03% Marseille 53.25% AS Monaco 53.24% Stade Brestois 53.24% Stats via Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Tuchel might have the pedigree but the Bayern boss has been labelled as a "destructive and power-hungry" coach by well-known presenter Mark Goldbridge and he might not be the best fit to propel West Ham back into Europe and then cement a lasting position of promise.

The German's foibles don't negate his evident prowess as an elite-level manager but after several years of frustrating tactics that have lingered over remarkable levels of success in east London, a chance of track seems to be the best way forward for West Ham.

Fonseca's attacking football would achieve just that, having "worked wonders" at Lille - in the eyes of reporter Zach Lowy. His impeccable presence in the dressing room only adds further appeal, surely making for perfect conditions to build from the illustrious heights of recent seasons.