West Ham are preparing to offer a "very good" contract to a title-winning manager and are ready to open talks with him, as they seek a replacement for current head coach David Moyes.

Moyes expected to leave West Ham as Steidten eyes replacement

The Scotsman, after four very memorable years in east London, is looking more and more likely to depart with each passing week.

During his time at West Ham, Moyes has achieved European qualification in each of his full seasons in charge, which was unprecedented when he first took over for his second stint at the club when they were in the midst of a relegation battle in 2019/2020.

Moyes also guided them to a Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last year, which was their first major trophy lift since the 1980s, but rumours have circulated over his future for quite a while now.

West Ham's league finishes since Moyes took back over in 2019/2020 Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

Discontent over West Ham's playing style under Moyes has grown in the last 12 months, and they flirted with relegation at points last term despite their success in Europe. Some reports have claimed that West Ham and Moyes have amicably decided to part ways this summer, when his contract expires on June 30.

Meanwhile, the club have also been linked with a host of managers as technical director Tim Steidten and chairman David Sullivan make contingency plans. Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil are just some of the names to be mentioned by media in the last few weeks.

Another interesting option for West Ham and Steidten is Lille boss Paulo Fonseca. The Lille head coach, who actually held talks with them in 2018 (Jacob Steinberg), was also once the top choice to take over from Antonio Conte at Spurs (Sean Whetstone).

They've been linked with a move for Fonseca since Feburary, as revealed above, and CaughtOffside now have a very interesting update on the Portuguese.

West Ham ready Fonseca talks and preparing very good contract

According to their information, West Ham are ready to open talks with Fonseca and want to tempt him with a "very good" contract.

The 50-year-old, who won multiple league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, has also been called "perfect" in the dressing room by Fabrizio Romano's sources, back when he was linked with a move to Spurs.

"He is perfect in the dressing room and perfect in his relationship with the players, which is something really needed at Tottenham at the moment," said Romano (via talkSPORT). “He likes to play a 3-4-2-1 formation and likes to play with quality and fast players behind the striker."