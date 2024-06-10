West Ham are now willing to pay the required sum in order to land an old transfer target of David Moyes, according to reports.

West Ham transfer rumours

West Ham ended 2023/24 sat 9th in the Premier League, missing out on any form of European football. It is now set to be a busy few months at the London Stadium. Julen Lopetegui has been brought into the dugout to replace David Moyes, and the former Wolves boss is no doubt keen to strengthen his new side.

Despite the transfer window not yet opening, the east Londoners have already been linked with a plethora of names, including the likes of FC Barcelona forward Vitor Roque and Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Elsewhere, reports last week claimed that a deal is close to being completed for Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme, who looks set to become Lopetegui's first signing since succeeding Moyes in the capital. West Ham are also said to be rivalling the likes of Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Girona's Aleix Garcia, while reports in Portugal have suggested that West Ham have held discussions over the potential signing of Jota Silva, who currently plies his trade for Vitoria Guimaraes.

West Ham now prepared to pay for past Moyes target

Now, a fresh name, or rather an old name, has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham this summer. The player in question is Filip Kostic. The winger joined Juventus in 2022 and made 33 appearances this past season, providing four assists in the process.

Kostic is under contract in Turin until 2026 but reports emerging from Italy claim that the 31-year-old is attracting interest from three Premier League clubs in the form of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton. And despite still being a regular for Juve, the Italian outfit will reportedly take £8m for him, which West Ham are said to be willing to pay.

The Serbian is a long-term target of the Hammers, with ex-manager David Moyes attempting to sign him on deadline day last summer, even naming him personally in a press conference. That interest has seemingly returned and while not a major signing, such a low fee for a Europe-proven talent with plenty of experience means it could be a wise deal for the Londoners to get done.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, a fellow countryman of Kostic, has shed some light on the type of player West Ham could be signing. In a previous interview, Mitrovic was asked about Angel Di Maria, but he made it clear which Juventus winger he favours.

“Di Maria is a great champion, but Kostic is my favourite winger at Juventus,” said the winger in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Filip is one of the best wingers I’ve played with. If you put him in a position that exploits his potential, he repays you with crosses and assists. I’m not just saying it out of friendship, but from experience. I scored several goals thanks to Kostic.”