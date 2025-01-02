Hoping to kick on and put a frustrating start to life under Julen Lopetegui behind them, West Ham United are reportedly preparing an offer worth as much as £58m to sign a La Liga star this month.

West Ham transfer news

To say that the Hammers needs reinforcements would suggest that they didn't leap into action during the summer transfer window when, in fact, they were among the Premier League's biggest spenders. Just what has gone wrong is difficult to say. So far, the blame has been placed on Lopetegui, who seemed destined for the sack before a brief run of rejuvenated form saved his job in time for the January transfer window.

Whether the Spaniard and West Ham are now able to get things right at the second time of asking remains to be seen, but whatever form they find themselves in will have to be without Jarrod Bowen, who suffered a fractured foot in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.

In the face of such a blow, those at the London Stadium are seemingly ready to spring into action on the transfer front. According to reports in Spain, West Ham are now preparing a hefty offer worth €70m (£58m) to sign Brais Mendez this month.

The news follows reports that the Hammers already had an offer worth €60m (£50m) turned down by Real Sociedad. A player that Lopetegui desperately wants, however, they're reportedly set to go again with an even greater bid.

27 years old, the attacking midfielder would be completing his first move outside of Spanish football in what should highlight the risk that West Ham would be taking this month.

West Ham must not overpay for "underrated" Mendez

Whilst analyst Ben Mattinson went as far as describing Mendez as "great to watch" and "underrated", paying £58m for an attacking midfielder who's already 27 years old and has had a hand in just three La Liga goals all season seems a great risk to take in the winter window. And West Ham could arguably do with splashing the cash elsewhere given that Carlos Soler, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta can all play in the number 10 role.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Brais Mendez Carlos Soler Starts 12 8 Goals 2 0 Assists 1 1 Key Passes 16 9

What's more, swapping one signing for another in the space of six months would almost be a panicked decision by all involved at West Ham at a time when welcoming a striker should be their priority. With Bowen and Michail Antonio injured, the Hammers will be forced to fall back on 31-year-old Niclas Fullkrug, who has struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

If West Ham are willing to spend as much as £58m this month then it should be used to welcome a reliable, young goalscorer for Lopetegui.