After failing to round their summer off with another forward, West Ham United are already reportedly preparing a fresh bid to solve that problem in the January transfer window.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers were one of the busiest sides in the summer window, welcoming the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo, and ended their summer by signing Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain in an initial loan deal. The midfielder arrived to cap off an impressive few months at the London Stadium that saw West Ham lay down a marker in the transfer market.

Soler told West Ham's official website after putting pen to paper: "I am really excited to be here as a West Ham player. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League, and to be doing it in London with a club like West Ham is an incredible feeling.

"I can’t wait to feel the support of the fans, who I have already heard so much about from conversations with people who know the club, like my good friend Pablo Fornals. I am excited about meeting my new teammates and giving my all for this club in the best league in the world."

However, even after the deadline, the east London club have continued to steal the headlines on the transfer front. According to The Sunday Mirror (via West Ham Zone), West Ham are preparing a fresh bid to sign Jhon Duran in the January transfer window, having failed to secure his signature and meet his £40m valuation in a summer-long saga.

West Ham know all about Duran quality

It always seemed likely that Duran would have a say on the opening day as West Ham hosted Aston Villa, it was just a case of for which side. As it turns out, of course, it was the Villans who benefited when Unai Emery introduced the forward from the bench before watching on as he netted the winning goal at the London Stadium.

Given how he's started the season, Emery may not be too keen to show Duran the exit, especially to Premier League rivals West Ham, but it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will have little choice but to bid farewell to his forward.

Emery was full of praise for Duran last season, saying via BBC Sport: "He is very young - 20 year old. His potential, it is impossible to predict how far he is going to get.

"I believe in him. It is different football in Colombia. Tactically, the football is very different in the Premier League. We are working with him a lot. I know he is going to score, get chances and use his power."