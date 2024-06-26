West Ham United are readying a fresh bid for a player Julen Lopetegui loves as they look to hand their new boss his dream signing this summer, it has emerged.

Hammers set for change under Lopetegui

The departure of David Moyes at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season is set to usher in plenty of change this summer, both in personnel and in transfer strategy at West Ham.

They have already begun a new approach under Sporting Director Tim Steidten, and have signed one of Brazil's most exciting talents in the form of Luis Guilherme, with the teenager signing a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

“I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work,” Guilherme told the club media.

“They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead.

“The Head Coach and I already had a conversation. He showed me his project and I believe I’ll learn a lot from him. He’s coached at the national level in Spain and managed big clubs."

But as well as young stars, the Londoners have their eye on some Premier League experience.

West Ham ready third bid for Kilman

Now, it has emerged that the Hammers have seen a second bid turned down for Wolves captain Max Kilman, but are readying a third. Kilman is a favourite of Lopetegui, who managed him at Molineux and made him club captain, and the Spaniard is keen to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

However, Wolves are not willing to let him go, with Kilman still having four years left to run on his £50,000-a-week deal in the Midlands.

The Hammers have already seen a £25m rejected, while Fabrizio Romano revealed that a second bid had also been made which included a player in part exchange, but that too has been turned down by the Old Gold. Now, he adds, the London side are set to make a third approach for the 27-year-old, while "talks continue" over a potential move for the defender.

Kilman is a reliable presence for Wolves and came in for praise from pundit Micah Richards for his performances under Bruno Lage, with an outing against Southampton drawing particular enthusiasm. Richards explained on Match of the Day:

“I just liked the way he approached the game today. He’s a left-footed centre-half who plays on the right of a three. He’s played futsal before and that’s why he might be so comfortable on the ball.

“He looks really good in the Premier League. He looks assured, he’s played every minute this season. Everything about his game is mature. He was the one who caught my eye, especially with his body positions. His all-round performance was really good.”

Max Kilman's Premier League 23/24 season Appearances 38 Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.26 Clearances per 90 4.79 Clean sheets 5 Pass Accuracy % 85.7% Aerial duels won % 70.5%

He has missed just nine Premier League games since that point and continues to impress for the Old Gold, making it easy to see why West Ham want him. For now, though, they are finding it a tough deal to complete.