West Ham United are thought to be preparing a £30m+ offer to sign a "crucial" new Premier League attacker.

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

The Hammers’ poor start to the new campaign continued on Wednesday evening, suffering a heavy defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup days after a 3-0 loss to rivals Chelsea. Manager Julen Lopetegui once again apologised to West Ham supporters following the defeat at Anfield, a game in which the Irons actually took the lead in.

Lopetegui said: “Today, there are two parts. We did very well until 70 minutes. After the red card [for Edson Alvarez], it was another kind of match. We lost 5-1, it’s true, but we had good things. We have to keep the good things.

“Above all, for our fans, we are very disappointed. We had 6,000 fans that travelled. They are going to travel a lot of hours now, maybe tomorrow they are going to work.

“It is a pity, because we would have liked to give them one win. But that’s why we say ‘so sorry’ to them and be ready to do our best in the next match against Brentford [in the Premier League on Saturday]. It’s going to be a very important match for us.

“After the red card, it is a different match. But even with 10 players, we can be better. We have to keep the good things, to look forward to Brentford, and to be able to compete in the Premier League.”

This weekend’s clash against Brentford is the perfect chance for the Hammers and Lopetegui to bounce back after three defeats in four, but away from the pitch, work is still going on in the transfer market. Technical director Tim Steidten brought in 10 new players over the summer and has already been linked with adding to the squad in 2025.

Recent reports have claimed West Hama are in pole position to sign Jamaica defender Richard King, but in the attacking third, a new name is believed to be on the Irons’ radar.

West Ham preparing offer to sign Julio Enciso

According to a report from Spain, West Ham are preparing an offer worth up to €40m (£33.3m) to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Julio Enciso.

It is claimed that several teams in Europe are interested in signing the Paraguay international, but it is West Ham who seem to be the most determined to secure his services.

The 20-year-old has been on the books with the Seagulls since 2022 and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger or second striker. Valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, Enciso has made 46 senior appearances for Brighton, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Called a “crucial” player by former boss Roberto De Zerbi after helping the club qualify for the Europa League, Enciso could be a player to keep an eye on over the coming months ahead of a potential London Stadium switch in 2025.