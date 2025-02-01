Graham Potter is quickly implementing his ideas since taking over from Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United, bringing a back five system into play, looking to maximise his best players and stabilise things at the club.

This has seen Mohammed Kudus used more from a right-side central position, getting closer to goal and bouncing off of a focal point upfront, and the usage of wingbacks, which has even seen Crysencio Summerville used in a hybrid role.

Whilst Lucas Paqueta has played a variety of roles already, including the focal point through the middle, which he did to great effect, Potter has allowed Paqueta to move freely, linking play and putting his print on the game as he does so well.

West Ham can definitely go up another level under Potter though, and a certain acquisition could go a long way towards making that next step.

Latest West Ham transfer news

According to reports from CaughtOffside, West Ham have already made an offer to Lille midfielder, Angel Gomes, offering a pre-contract to the 24-year-old star. However, Tottenham are also said to have already held talks for Gomes, whilst Manchester United could also choose to attempt to bring the player back.

The English midfielder, of course, came through the Man United academy, leaving the club in 2020 when his contract expired, rejecting a new deal at the club to go to Lille, where he was then given a loan to Boavista to aid his development, before returning to play for the French outfit.

Gomes has made 18 appearances for Lille this season so far, scoring two goals, providing one assist, contributing to five clean sheets and totalling 980 minutes played.

Why Gomes could shine under Potter

If Gomes were to sign for West Ham and play for Potter, one player who he could be compared to is Alexis Mac Allister, who worked under Potter at Brighton, playing 77 games for him, scoring 12 goals, providing six assists and totalling 4,701 minutes played.

It was under Potter at Brighton where Mac Allister really took his game to the next level, and Gomes could easily become that fulcrum of the team for West Ham being utilised in a similar way to the Argentine.

Angel Gomes vs Alexis Mac Allister (2021/22) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Gomes Mac Allister Goals + Assists 0.36 0.34 Progressive Carries 1.67 1.27 Progressive Passes 5.67 5.81 Passes Attempted 43.3 45.2 Pass Completion % 82.6% 80.5% Key Passes 1.78 1.31 Passes into Final Third 3.56 4.41 Passes into Pen Area 1.78 1.06 Tackles + Interceptions 1.33 3.25 Ball Recoveries 1.89 6.31 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Gomes's underlying metrics for this campaign to those of Mac Allister in the 2021/22 season for Brighton, you can see how both players look to affect the game in a similar way, making progressive passes, looking to control the tempo, push the pace and contribute in all phases, including with their off-ball work.

Gomes has been described as "sublime" by ex-West Ham defender Matthew Upson, after providing an assist for England teammate, Jack Grealish, against Greece. Despite losing the game 2-1, Gomes proved he is more than capable of playing for the Three Lions at the top level.

Potter could be the perfect manager to take Gomes to the next level, rejoining the Premier League and utilising his skill set to control the tempo of games.

Not only that, but West Ham would benefit greatly from the added mobility and extra on-ball quality in the build-up, which makes this the perfect move for all parties involved.