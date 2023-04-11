West Ham United are plotting a move to bring Rafael Benitez back to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest manager news at West Ham?

David Moyes finds his side just three points above the relegation zone following a poor run of form and results this season which has seen him come under increasing amounts of pressure where it was possible that he could have been relieved of his duties. The Irons had even already entered the market to start identifying potential replacements with the likes of Italy’s Roberto Mancini linked, but more so was the 62-year-old.

Football Insider recently reported that the E20 outfit would consider appointing the Spaniard should the Scotsman be given his marching orders either before the end of the season or in the summer, and despite easing the constraint with Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Fulham, he’s still very much on the hierarchy’s radar.

According to Football Insider once again, Benitez has emerged as West Ham’s “first-choice” option to succeed Moyes at the London Stadium. Irons chiefs have already been “in touch” with the Premier League veteran earlier in the campaign and it’s stated that they “remain keen” to secure his services if the state of play fails to improve. It’s believed that Moyes “narrowly avoided the sack” thanks to the three points picked up last weekend because the board were “ready to pull the trigger” should that game have ended in defeat, but he’s still very much in charge, for now.

Benitez is a hugely experienced manager having overseen 359 Premier League matches throughout his career and should he be appointed, he would certainly be able to take over the reins and not only steady the ship but start getting the best out of the players again.

The Madrid native won 173 and drew 86 of his games in the top-flight, as per Transfermarkt, where he had extremely successful spells with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United. Since the start of his career in the dugout, the boss has also secured 14 trophies, including a Champions League title and World’s Best Club Coach award so knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level.

Benitez being a free agent additionally means that the Irons wouldn't have to pay any compensation to secure his services making him even more of an attractive option to the board and therefore making this a no-brainer of a move to make should the departure of Moyes occur.