West Ham United are set to be extremely active over the remaining weeks of the transfer window, and now a new update has emerged on enquiries made about a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on West Ham's interest in Randal Kolo Muani?

According to 90min, West Ham have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about the price tag of their star striker Randal Kolo Muani.

As per the report, the Hammers are one of many clubs who have registered their interest in the goal-scorer with Bayern Munich and Manchester United also named as clubs who have shown interest in Kolo Muani this summer.

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

There is no doubt that David Moyes will be feeling the pressure to confirm new additions over the coming days and weeks, with West Ham preparing for their Premier League opener tomorrow against Bournemouth.

The Hammers have seen two massive departures this summer with Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca already sold on, whilst Lucas Paqueta's future hangs in the balance due to a huge £70m offer made by Manchester City this week, according to reports.

As a result, the signing of Kolo Muani would be a great piece of business for Moyes as he attempts to bring in game-changers who can make an instant impact to not only improve their Premier League form, but help them to compete on the European stage this season.

Over 32 Bundesliga appearances, the 24-year-old machine - who has a reported price tag of £80m - scored 15 goals, registered 11 assists and created a whopping 11 big chances, as well as averaging 1.3 key passes, 2.4 shots on goal and 2.2 successful dribbles per game, as per SofaScore.

Not only that, according to FBref, the Frenchman ranks in the top 13% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues per 90 minutes played for assists, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and touches, proving that he is one of the most consistent performers in front of goal across Europe.

When comparing Kolo Muani's output to Scamacca's in the league last season, the Frankfurt star has comfortably outperformed the former West Ham striker in a number of key attributes including goal contributions (26 v 3), shots on target rate (40% v 33.3%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.59 v 2.33), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.75 v 0.10) and successful take-ons (44.1% v 42.9%), proving that he would be a huge upgrade on Scamacca.

Due to his outstanding performances in the final third for his German club, Kolo Muani has been the recipient of high praise, with German legend Lothar Matthaus waxing lyrical about the striker's strengths to French news outlet L'Equipe (via Bundesliga.com):

"He has remarkable technical ability, he's ice-cold in front of goal and he really throws himself into challenges. The most impressive thing is that he's performing in every game. I can't remember a match where he's played badly. That's the mark of a future superstar."

With that being said, if West Ham can meet Frankfurt's valuation for Kolo Muani there is no doubt he could have a huge impact on the Irons next season and provide them with a reliable goal-scorer for years to come.