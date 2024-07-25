West Ham United are closing in on their fourth signing of the summer after they reached a verbal agreement for one target, it has been reported.

Lopetegui shaping West Ham squad

Ahead of the new Premier League season, new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has already got his way once in the transfer market. The ex-Sevilla coach raided former club Wolves to sign Max Kilman, the centre-back he made captain of the Molineux outfit during his time there, in a deal worth £40m.

The Hammers have also kept one eye on the future, with teenage talent Luis Guilherme arriving from Brazilian side Palmeiras in a £25.5m move. The 18-year-old is highly rated and had previously even had reported interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool, but it was the Hammers who managed to get a deal over the line for the winger.

Elsewhere, Wes Foderingham has arrived from relegated Sheffield United on a free transfer to bulk up the goalkeeping department, with Lukasz Fabianski now approaching 40-years-old.

They are not set to stop there on the transfer front though, with a right-back on their wishlist amid links to Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten are also among the clubs interested in signing Leeds United winger and Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville, who scored 19 times last season only for his side to fall to defeat in the playoff final. And progress is being made on yet another deal.

West Ham agree £35m verbal deal for striker

That comes courtesy of reports from Colombia, relayed by Sport Witness, revealing that a deal to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is "close" and that a "verbal agreement" worth £35m has been reached with Aston Villa.

The Colombian striker was rarely used by Unai Emery but made a memorable contribution at Villa Park as he scored twice off the bench to help them fight back to a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the final stages of the season, a result that helped them secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

After the game, Emery hailed his "special" talent. "Jhon Duran is a special player. We have to try and help him. He is a good guy, and he needs a team behind him. He is getting our demands better. He was very clinical and today was important for him", the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

But he has been consistently linked with a move away from Villa Park amid interest from Chelsea and West Ham, and now it seems as though the Hammers have won the race, with the report claiming a £35m deal is verbally agreed, while Duran has previously encouraged links with West Ham.

Jhon Duran's 2023/24 Premier League season Appearances 23 Starts 3 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots on target per 90 1.33 Yellow Cards 6

Though Duran still has four years left to run on his £30,000-a-week deal at Villa Park, a departure now looks certain as he looks for more football after just three Premier League starts last season. He will have big shoes to fill at the London Stadium should he be added to replace long-term servant Michail Antonio, though.