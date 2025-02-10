West Ham United are now ready to make a summer move for an £83m star who has "sky high potential", according to a report.

Hammers eyeing a midfielder

The Hammers have set their sights on signing a new midfielder this summer, with Graham Potter identifying the need to strengthen the spine of his team if his side are going to compete for Europe once again.

Marco Verratti is the central midfielder most recently linked with a surprise move to the London Stadium, with a report revealing West Ham are considering a summer approach for the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Lille's Angel Gomes is another player on the Irons' shortlist, with the 24-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season, although they may have to compete for his signature with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Gomes is not the only player the Hammers and Spurs have a shared interest in, with a report from Caught Offside revealing the Premier League duo are closely monitoring Palmeiras' Richard Rios, alongside Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham are said to be leading the charge for Rios, but West Ham are also ready to make a move in the summer, although he is unlikely to come cheap.

Palmeiras are said to be holding out for the Colombian's full release clause of €100m (£83m), which none of the potential suitors are willing to pay, although it remains to be seen whether they soften their stance over the next few months.

If the Brazilian club are unwilling to lower their demands, other methods of getting a deal done could be utilised, potentially including players plus cash.

West Ham United's upcoming Premier League fixtures Dates Brentford (h) February 15th Arsenal (a) February 22nd Leicester City (h) February 27th Newcastle United (h) March 10th Everton (a) March 15th

Rios has "sky high potential"

Back in the summer, freelance scout Ben Mattinson indicated the central midfielder could be capable of making the step up to a big club one day, if he develops his game.

Since then, the Palmeiras star has certainly continued to impress, establishing himself as a key player for the Brazilian side and weighing in with three goals and four assists in the Brazilian Serie A's 2024 season.

However, given that he is unproven outside of Brazil, Rios has not yet justified a £83m outlay, so West Ham should only consider pursuing a move if Palmeiras drop their asking price.