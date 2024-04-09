West Ham United are ready to tempt a defender who manager David Moyes wants with a big-money contract offer, despite the uncertainty surrounding their boss.

Moyes contract looking set to expire at West Ham

As things stand, the Hammers head coach is on course to leave at the end of this season with his official contract expiring on June 30.

According to Fabrizio Romano last week, West Ham are yet to make a final decision on Moyes' future as we slowly approach the final two months of his second tenure at the club.

"Rumours appear to be continuing on David Moyes but at this stage I’m not aware of decisions made about him by West Ham,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“The club are fully focused on the Premier League and European football, so everything that comes next will be discussed later. I think many times we heard that Moyes was almost gone and he’s still there.

West Ham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (home) April 14th Crystal Palace (away) April 21st Liverpool (home) April 27th Chelsea (away) May 5th Luton Town (home) May 11th

“Nothing is decided yet.”

Moyes has claimed that a new contract offer is there from West Ham, and it is him delaying the signing of it, but this has since been refuted by reliable media sources like ExWHUemployee.

The 60-year-old, following one of the most successful periods of West Ham's history, in which they've won a European trophy, could well be on the move if he doesn't make a success of these last few games.

A crunch Europa League quarter-final against German frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen awaits this week, which could be pivotal in determining Moyes' future, but an intriguing report by TEAMtalk has suggested that West Ham could also be planning for a future under their current manager.

West Ham ready to tempt Adarabioyo with Moyes an admirer

Indeed, it is believed Moyes is a real admirer of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, which has a bearing on their transfer plans for the Englishman.

Amid Moyes' fondness for the 26-year-old, West Ham are said to be planning to make Tosin a lucrative contract offer in a bid to tempt towards the London Stadium.

The former Man City defender's contract expires at the end of this season, which has alerted a host of top sides, including the Irons, to the possibility of snapping him up for free later this year.

The 6 foot 5 centre-back has been brilliant for Fulham since returning from an injury earlier this season, and City boss Pep Guardiola has previously heralded Tosin's physical attributes.

“He is fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass,” said Guardiola (via GOAL).

“He definitely has a future in the first team. He is a nice guy, his mind is open, he listens, he trains every day like it’s the last training of his life and I like to work with these kinds of players a lot.”