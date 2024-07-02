West Ham United are thought to be readying a new bid to sign a key target, with new manager Julen Lopetegui even willing to make him captain.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Irons and technical director Tim Steidten have already signed two players ahead of Lopetegui’s first campaign in charge, with teenage winger Luis Guilherme joining from Palmeiras and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield United.

There could still be plenty to come, though, with Steidten recently telling supporters to expect a busy summer. “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially…

“We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Meanwhile, during Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham manager, he added when it came to further incomings: “Of course we are working to improve (the squad). The first thing to highlight is that we’re happy with the players, but of course we’re going to try to improve. We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it’s not easy.”

One top target in recent weeks has been Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman. The Irons have already had an offer worth around £30m plus add-ons rejected from those at Molineux.

Those at the London Stadium were hoping to seal a deal last week, but as we know, that failed to materialise. They haven’t given up hope, though, with a new update now emerging.

Max Kilman to West Ham latest

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham are poised to make a new offer for Kilman in the coming days after deciding ‘to continue persisting in the hope that their Premier League counterparts will end up choosing to take the cash on offer’.

The report states that Wolves are refusing to lower the demands of their £45m valuation for Kilman, who ‘is aware of being highly-regarded by Lopetegui, and the Spanish tactician has set his sights on making the 27-year-old West Ham's captain for the forthcoming campaign if he ends up getting the green-light to make the switch to east London in the coming weeks’.

Kilman, on £50,000-a-week in the Midlands, has captained Wolves under Gary O’Neil, and by the looks of things, he could become Hammers skipper over the coming months in what would be a real statement of intent from Lopetegui, with Micah Richards hailing Kilman back in 2022.

“I just liked the way he approached the game today. He’s a left-footed centre-half who plays on the right of a three. He’s played futsal before and that’s why he might be so comfortable on the ball.

"He looks really good in the Premier League. He looks assured, he’s played every minute this season. Everything about his game is mature. He was the one who caught my eye, especially with his body positions. His all-round performance was really good.”