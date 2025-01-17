West Ham United are ready to offer a prolific striker the chance to join them, with new manager Graham Potter "clear" that he wants the forward behind-closed-doors.

West Ham's forward targets for Graham Potter

There are a few options on the table for Potter, as West Ham look to fill the gaping void left by Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug's injuries up front.

West Ham have been in talks over signing Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest, as reliably reported by Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, while it is believed that Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson could be signed Hammers technical director Tim Steidten on loan.

Awoniyi is no longer Forest's first-choice striker, despite flashes of brilliance in 2023/2024, with the Premier League's fifth-top scorer Chris Wood currently far ahead of the Nigerian in Nuno Espirito Santo's pecking order and loving life right now.

This could potentially free up the possibility of a move for Awoniyi, but at the same time, Nuno most likely won't be keen on losing a capable back-up striker mid-season. Ferguson, meanwhile, is facing an uncertain future at Brighton and Fabian Hurzeler has admitted that he could depart on a temporary deal.

“We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best, and then we will make the decision together,” said Hurzeler on Ferguson's future.

“This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. We sent (Facundo) Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.

“We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it’s tough, it’s intense, especially for young players. It’s the perfect environment to adapt."

RB Leipzig hitman Andre Silva is attracting serious interest from West Ham as well, according to reports in Germany, so there are plenty of targets who the east Londoners are considering right now, as Steidten and co-chair David Sullivan seek to provide Potter with a goalscorer.

Graham Potter "clear" he wants Jonathan David at West Ham

According to a new report by The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Lille star Jonathan David is firmly on the West Ham boss' personal radar.

David, who's scored a brilliant 17 goals and registered six assists so far this campaign, has bagged a career total of 169 for club and country combined at just 25-years-old.

To make matters even more attractive for the Irons, he's also out of contract at the end of this season - meaning he could leave for a cut-price January fee, agree a pre-contract overseas or decide on his next club at zero cost in the summer.

The Canada international's pending availability makes him a very attractive option, and potentially one of the bargains of 2025. Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man United are all considering an approach to David, as are West Ham.

As per TBR's information, West Ham are ready to make an offer to David, and Potter has made it "clear" to the club that he wants them to compete for the Brooklyn native's services.

David is quickly growing his reputation as a "world-class" centre-forward, and arguably what West Ham need. However, they'll have to wait until later in the year to seal his signature for nothing.