West Ham officials are said to be enamored with a 16-goal striker as they make early transfer plans ahead of the summer window's opening.

West Ham chasing new striker this summer

With or without manager David Moyes at the helm next season, West Ham's need for a clinical front man is pretty obvious.

Technical director Tim Steidten and the club's hierarchy ultimately chose not to replace Gianluca Scamacca when the Italian departed for Atalanta last summer. As a result, the east Londoners have been fairly reliant on makeshift options like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus for the majority of their goal threat.

An injury to Bowen has highlighted just how stuck they can be for alternatives, with West Ham often struggling to threaten Bayer Leverkusen without Bowen last night in their 2-0 Europa League first leg defeat.

West Ham are being tipped to sign a clinical new striker when the window reopens as one of their top priorities, and according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg this week, a Steidten approach has already been made for Ivan Toney.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are also on the wrong side of 30 and aren't getting any younger, so it's perhaps imperative for the Hammers to look at a younger, effective new option going forward.

"I don't think David has had an out-and-out number nine, with Antonio used wide left and wide, right, while Bowen has cut inside from that wide right position,” said former Irons boss Alan Curbishley earlier this campaign.

“They are yet to have an out-and-out centre forward that has come in and taken the mantle, so I think that’s their big priority, but that’s also where you spend the big money. They are stocked up very well in all the other positions, that just seems to be the main one which is lacking.”

According to a report by GiveMeSport this week, a lesser-known name attracting interest is Toulouse forward Thijs Dallinga.

West Ham impressed with Dallinga as they make early plans

As per GMS, West Ham are making early summer plans over forward targets, and the Dutchman is one option they're keeping tabs on.

Thijs Dallinga's best Ligue 1 games for Toulouse this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Clerment Foot 0-3 Toulouse 8.57 Toulouse 2-1 Nice 8.36 Reims 2-3 Toulouse 8.00 Toulouse 1-1 Reims 7.93 Toulouse 3-0 Metz 7.81

It is believed West Ham scouts have been very impressed by Dallinga and his performances this season as well, with the 23-year-old bagging an impressive 16 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side as their star player.

At the moment, it is unclear how much Toulouse would want for their prolific ace.