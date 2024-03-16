West Ham have reportedly received multiple loan approaches for a player they would prefer to cash in on permanently this summer.

West Ham's summer plans

Over the last couple of seasons, it has felt like West Ham have been on something of a meteoric rise, steadily rising through the Premier League's rankings and winning the UEFA Conference League.

This rise hasn't happened by chance, however - it has taken a lot of strategic buying and selling in order for the club to find themselves where they are today.

For example, after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for a fee in the region of £105m, they managed to fill the void he left by signing multiple top-class players such as James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

With the end of the season now nearing, it now feels as if David Moyes' side are going to follow a similar sort of trend and potentially sell Lucas Paqueta in order to reinvest elsewhere in the squad. Since last summer, the Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club and those rumours have started to turn the mill once again.

The midfielder has once again been on top form for Moyes and has helped fill the gap left by Rice impeccably.

Lucas Paqueta's stats so far this season Games 32 Goals 7 Assists 6 Data via Transfermarkt

With statistics like these, it's not hard to understand why clubs such as Manchester City are vying for his transfer. Despite Paqueta being the 'hot-topic' at West Ham though, he isn't the only one of Moyes' men who has been approached by multiple teams.

The player West Ham have 'rejected continued approaches' for

Luizao is the player in question and, as per a report from Esporte News Mundo, via Sport Witness, there are many clubs vying for the youngster's signature on loan. The report goes on to say that none of the teams who contacted West Ham could 'match the Hammers’ requests' for a deal to be made, as David Sullivan and Co prefer a permanent sale, perhaps looking to raise funds for another mini-overhaul this summer.

The report claims that the London-based club are 'against a return to Brazil' if it's temporary as they see it as a step-down from the level he is currently playing at.

West Ham signed the youngster in January 2022 when he joined the club as a free agent. Since arriving in London, he has yet to make an appearance for the senior squad, but he has featured heavily in their Under-21s.

Luizao's time at West Ham in numbers Games 35 Goals 4 Yellow cards 8 Data via Transfermarkt

Despite not appearing for the first-team, this hasn't stopped clubs from his home country trying to bring him back on a temporary basis, but it seems they are too worried by his lack of senior action to commit to a long-term deal.