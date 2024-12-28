West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten are in full preparation for the looming January transfer window, and it could be a vital one for manager Julen Lopetegui, as he's tipped to bring in another forward or two.

West Ham likely to operate sell-to-buy policy in January

The consensus is that West Ham are after a new striker to reinforce their forward options, but Steidten and co splashed over £120 million on recruits in the summer, meaning that the club's transfer kitty is currently running low.

As a result, the Hammers may need to employ a sell-to-buy policy in their efforts to raise funds and strengthen the squad (Daily Mail), and there are a few players who could make way.

West Ham are set to put Maxwel Cornet up for sale after deciding to recall the Ivorian from his Southampton loan, where he's barely made any appearances lately and missed out on matchday squads galore (The Athletic).

There are even reports that West Ham are considering an exit for star winger Mohammed Kudus - who they value at up to £100 million - in the winter, as his £85 million release clause won't be active again until next summer.

Vladimir Coufal is halfway through the final year of his West Ham contract with there being no sign of a possible extension as things stand, meaning he could also be sold in January, rather than let go for nothing later on in 2025 (The Athletic).

Midfielder Andy Irving, who's barely been called upon by Lopetegui this season, could be another to depart Rush Green next month amid interest from Scottish champions Celtic (The Athletic).

Summer signing Guido Rodriguez has been linked with a move back to Real Betis in January as well, so it would seem Steidten and Lopetegui have options for the chopping block.

Another new arrival in £27 million striker Niclas Füllkrug, who scored 16 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season, has struggled in the Premier League and spent most of the early part of the season sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury.

His absence means the German has bagged just one goal in all competitions for West Ham so far, and the club could decide to cut their losses on him already.

West Ham refuse to rule out "ambition" in January after Lopetegui U-turn

According to GiveMeSport, Fullkrug's sale in January could help West Ham bring in a permanent replacement - something which wasn't originally their intention.

It is believed the Hammers were planning to bring a marksman in on loan, but after a Lopetegui "U-turn" behind the scenes, West Ham now refuse to rule out showing "ambition" by bringing in a new striker.

The report adds that West Ham are particularly keen on a forward with proven Premier League experience, though Lopetegui is conscious that offloading Fullkrug for a reasonable fee will prove challenging in the upcoming transfer window.