West Ham United are one of several Premier League clubs monitoring the uncertain contract situation of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

What’s the latest on Reiss Nelson to West Ham?

According to the Daily Mail, there remains serious doubt over the 23-year-old’s long-term future at the Emirates.

This outlet previously revealed that the north London outfit was keen for Nelson to stay and opened talks to offer an extension to his existing deal, which expires at the end of the season.

However, although the winger’s preference would be to stay at the club he's been a part of since 2007, an agreement is still yet to reached to cast substantial uncertainty as to where he’ll be playing his football next season.

This has left clubs such as the Hammers, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Brighton closely monitoring this open and undecided predicament.

Should West Ham sign Nelson?

With Jarrod Bowen linked with a departure from the London Stadium, most notably in recent days to Newcastle, perhaps the Arsenal wide man would be an astute replacement.

Indeed, the pairing are incredibly canny in their ability to beat defenders, even if Arteta's super sub has been restricted to a watching brief for most of the campaign.

The Gunners academy product has found his minutes drastically limited this term due to the outstanding form of fellow stars Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The forward is yet to make a Premier League start and has only made five substitute appearances. However, in his small number of domestic cameos, the former Hoffenheim loanee has made a memorable and match-defining impact, qualities Moyes would be craving should Bowen head for the departure lounge.

When he replaced fellow Englishman Saka after 27 minutes in October 2022 at home to Nottingham Forest, Nelson ran riot and recorded two goals and an assist in a stunning display to prove his undeniable worth to the team.

In another impressive performance from the bench, the London-born man scored an awe-inspiring 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth to send the Emirates into rapture to maintain Arsenal’s title charge.

The £6m-rated gem deservedly warrants more minutes and regular game-time at another top-flight club could ignite his burning potential.

Former Gunner Alex Iwobi has heaped praise on the attacker and said:

“He was a joke in training. He’s another one who has that raw street ability and I have to give it to him, he’s been patient.

“Every time he’s come on to play he’s delivered, I think he’s been the most impactful sub this season, so I have to give it to him.

“For someone to be able to do that and not be playing regularly, to have that elite mindset to know that you’re going into a game and I’m going to do my thing and make sure I help the team win, I have to rate it.”

Nelson is also currently the lowest earner in Arsenal’s senior squad, taking home a salary of £15k-per-week and he is arguably longing to be more appreciated. This acclaim could come in the form of the adoring faithful at the London Stadium.

The possible impending departure of Bowen could just be the perfect catalyst for such a move, with the Englishman undoubtedly possessing all the tools to replace one of West Ham's prized assets.