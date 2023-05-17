West Ham United are reportedly looking ahead to the transfer window for reinforcements this summer.

While the narrative surrounding West Ham on the transfer front has been mainly targeting the future of Declan Rice, the Hammers have been linked with a Premier League attacker, taking some attention from their proposed outgoings.

With his future in doubt and his reluctance to sign a new contract public, Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is expected to be on the move this summer, with interest from East London reported.

What’s the latest on Reiss Nelson to West Ham United?

As reported by the Daily Mail last month, the 23-year-old has gained interest from a number of clubs both inside and out of the Premier League, including West Ham.

It’s now understood that the Gunners have made three offers for contracts to the young Englishman, with a solution not set to be found with his wishes to have more game time.

The Hale End graduate will leave on a free transfer from the Emirates this summer, with his next destination being monitored by many.

What could Reiss Nelson offer West Ham United?

Having been at the club since the age of nine, Nelson has enjoyed two loan spells since graduating from the academy, representing Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Following his stay in Germany, the winger’s market value hit a high of €12.7m (£11m) - as per FootballTransfers - for his praised performances in which he scored seven Bundesliga goals in 23 appearances.

Praised as having “great pace” and the ability to do “a lot” with the ball by former Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann, the forward has a bright future ahead of him and would be a worthy addition for West Ham.

While Jarrod Bowen has been strong this season for the majority, scoring 11 goals and assisting eight, introducing a player as hungry as Nelson could spur the 26-year-old on to improve performance and compete for a place.

Despite being a squad player this season in Arsenal’s rising young side, the 23-year-old has made an impact when required, showing his resilience and patience as well as his skill set to provide with little practice.

It’s common for players to drop off performance-wise when not playing frequently, however, Nelson has defied such expectations, with his cameos from the bench ranking him in the top 3% in Europe’s top five leagues for most goals scored per 90, with a massive 0.56 - as per FBref.

Described as having an “elite” mentality by former teammate and fellow Arsenal academy graduate Alex Iwobi, the forward has flourished statistically this season, with FBref comparing him to the likes of Vinicius Junior for his numbers.

The youngster also ranks highly for his work on the ball, averaging 2.63 successful take-ons per 90, placing him in the top 10% for his position in Europe.

The right-winger has a host of potential, as well as experience in playing and competing with a side as bustling with talent as Arsenal’s, making him a forward that could excel at the club and push those around him.