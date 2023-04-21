West Ham will be aiming to finish their Premier League season in style in their last eight games, pulling clear of the relegation zone in the process.

The Hammers have suffered a below-par season overall, never really getting going at any point and failing to kick on from their impressive efforts in previous campaigns. David Moyes' side aren't yet out of the relegation fight, but they may look like outsiders to go down to the Championship, especially following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal and considering the number of teams battling the drop.

With eight matches remaining, here's how we think the rest of West Ham's campaign will play out.

West Ham fixtures

23 April: Bournemouth (a)

26 April: Liverpool (h)

29 April: Crystal Palace (a)

3 May: Man City (a)

7 May: Man United (h)

13 May: Brentford (a)

21 May: Leeds (h)

28 May: Leicester (a)

Bournemouth v West Ham

The Hammers' next game is the trip to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, which represents a great chance to get more points on the board. While the Cherries have been in fine form of late to aid their own survival bid, this will surely be seen as a prime opportunity to grab some much-needed points.

Granted, the south coast outfit won 3-2 at Tottenham last time around, but it would be deemed a disappointment if the visitors don't leave the Vitality Stadium with at least a point, despite the hosts' good recent form - and with the Hammers on a high after their Arsenal draw and European progression, we expect another positive result.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 West Ham

West Ham v Liverpool

West Ham's next home match is next Wednesday's trip to Liverpool, which could be a far tougher assignment than it looked a few weeks ago when the Reds were completely out of sorts.

Since then, they have battled back to earn a point against Arsenal and dismantled Leeds United 6-1, so this could be a tough evening at the office. Then again, Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled against relegation-threatened teams all season, having lost to the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest on the road, so don't be surprised to see the Hammers get something from the game.

However, we feel the Reds may just edge this.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

West Ham complete their April schedule with a trip to Crystal Palace, which, much like Liverpool, now looks a trickier fixture to overcome than it may have done previously.

The Eagles are flying with Roy Hodgson back in charge, winning three Premier League matches in a row, and they can dent the Hammers' survival hopes here. It feels like it could be a tightly contested London derby.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham

Man City v West Ham

May starts in the hardest possible way for Moyes' side as they head to a Manchester City team who are arguably favourites to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons. At the time of writing, they are continuing to close the gap on Arsenal, and in Erling Haaland, they have possibly the world's best striker in their ranks.

The reigning champions are in sensational form and swatting teams aside, and frankly, anything other than a comfortable victory for the hosts should be seen as a good result for West Ham. We expect this to follow the form book, but you just never know what surprises a late-season clash can throw up.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 West Ham

West Ham v Man United

Four days after West Ham take on City, they host their local rivals Manchester United at the London Stadium, looking to produce a surprise result.

Moyes will no doubt be revved up to get one over on the club he used to manage, but with the Hammers set to prepare for a Europa Conference League date with AZ Alkmaar at this point, Erik ten Hag's side will surely remain favourites to prevail in east London, despite their form dipping in recent months.

That said, we think the Hammers may be able to produce another big performance at home against one of the division's stronger sides.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Man Utd

Brentford v West Ham

West Ham's last away game of 2022/23 is one that is very difficult to predict, and it may end up coming down to which Brentford side turn up on the day, with the Bees losing some of their previous good form recently, having not won any of their last five games in all competitions.

Thomas Frank's men have enjoyed an excellent campaign overall, rarely being threatened by relegation and sitting ninth in the table at the time of writing, and their 2-0 win at the London Stadium in December highlighted their quality. They could be 'on the beach' when they face the Hammers in May, though, which could work in the visitors' favour, provided they avoid any European hangover ahead of their trip to the Netherlands.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 West Ham

West Ham v Leeds

This clash with Leeds United next month has the potential to be massive for both teams. From a West Ham perspective, they will hopefully have pulled clear of the relegation picture by then, but that is far from a given.

Either way, a home game against a struggling Leeds side should spell victory for the Hammers, with the Whites shipping 11 goals in their last two home matches. However, with the visitors scrapping for anything they can and considering West Ham's congested schedule, it could be a tougher ask than it seems.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

West Ham finish their campaign with a trip to Leicester City, and much like the Leeds game, this could feel like such a huge occasion to end of the season.

The Foxes sit 19th currently and are in freefall, and there is every chance they will need to beat the Hammers at the King Power Stadium. Should Moyes' team still not be safe, it could be a horrible afternoon, but they will surely have done enough by then.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 West Ham