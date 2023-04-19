Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United may look to raid three rival Premier League clubs this summer in pursuit of "bargain" transfers.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

It's been a funny old season for the Hammers. After all, manager David Moyes has consistently been under the threat of losing his job while the notion of being relegated has loomed large.

However, West Ham are currently four points above the relegation zone despite having played one fewer game than the five of the teams below them, and so look likely to avoid the drop.

On top of that, they could even win the Europa Conference League seeing as they are currently in the quarter-finals and play Gent later this week after drawing 1-1 away from home in the first leg.

If the Irons can end the season on a high, it sounds as though they may look to snap up youngsters from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer.

Indeed, while speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex revealed his understanding of the club's possible transfer plan.

He explained (12:29): “Now there's a number of players at Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal – I think Manchester United as well.

"But particularly Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal that we believe could be bargain signings, as well as players from the Championship, we could pick up a couple of young players that may not get their route through a club like that, but could come to West Ham and really make a success.

"I've been given some names. But for now, I'm gonna hold on to them. Because at the moment, we don't know what league we're going to be in, we don't know whether we're going to be in Europe."

Who will West Ham try and sign this summer?

There is no doubt plenty of talent at the three aforementioned top clubs and while Ex doesn't name specific players, there are some options that immediately come to mind.

For example, Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has reportedly been offered a contract believed to be worth in the region of £35k-p/w, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

However, the 23-year-old has only played 107 minutes of league football this term for the Gunners. Seeing as he's delivered three goals and two assists in that time, he may well feel as though he deserves more of a chance to shine.

And so, if he holds off on signing a contract, a team like West Ham could try and swoop in and pick Nelson up on the cheap.

No doubt, their negotiating position on any summer deals such as this will be aided massively if the Hammers are still a Premier League club and have European football to offer.