The West Ham board has been teetering for a while, endlessly agonising over David Moyes’ uncertain future.

The Scotsman has bought so much joy to East London. Incredibly, he managed consecutive top-seven finishes, as well as a commendable European excursion last season that was halted in the semi-finals by the eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

This term, the Irons have gone one step further on the continent and made it to the Europa Conference League Final.

Moyes and his squad are on the cusp of immortality, but failure to win this competition could spell the end for the veteran coach.

According to the Guardian, the Hammers are giving fresh consideration to Moyes’ dismissal to heighten the pressure on the game on Wednesday evening in Prague.

His fate rests upon reversing history and securing West Ham’s first major trophy in 43 years.

However, as per Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, Brendan Rodgers is a “leading candidate”, should Moyes fail at the last hurdle.

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good fit at West Ham?

A victim of recency bias would wrongly discount the obvious quality of Rodgers. The 50-year-old has endured a difficult campaign, unable to stem Leicester City’s downward spiral that culminated in a surprising relegation.

The club only signed two players last summer to leave Rodgers exposed and unevenly supported.

Prior to this tumultuous year at the King Power Stadium, the Northern Irishman had deservedly developed a prestigious reputation as quite simply, an unbelievable coach.

He first announced his managerial brilliance to British football with Swansea, securing promotion to the Premier League in 2012 via the play-offs.

The tactician was then announced as the boss of Liverpool and although it didn't quite go according to plan there, Merseyside legend Steven Gerrard was one effusive voice, heaping praise upon his managerial style.

He said: “His one-on-one management is the best I have known. He makes you go out onto the pitch feeling a million dollars — full of confidence and belief. He is a very confident manager.”

In more recent times, Rodgers managed the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup victory in 2021 and had the club on the cusp of Champions League football.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for his peers' work and said: “Leicester are built like you would like to build a team. Brilliant team. What they do is really good. Exciting, fresh; defend well; play football and are especially threatening in counter-attacks."

After an £166m outlay last summer, Moyes conceded that the spending “has not worked as well” as he would’ve liked, and given Rodgers' ability to pinpoint a player’s best role and mould a squad, his arrival at the London Stadium could be the perfect scenario.

Described as “unbelievable” by Michail Antonio, a player he could end up coaching, the appointment of Rodgers would herald a new era that could reignite the squad and the fan base.