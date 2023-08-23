West Ham United are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, and a new report has revealed his stance on a move to the London Stadium.

Is Romelu Lukaku leaving Chelsea?

The Premier League veteran still has another three years remaining on his contract after returning to the club back in 2021, but after being sent out on loan to his former side Inter Milan last season, it’s clear that his future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph have reported that the Belgium international has made it clear to Blues chiefs that he holds a desire to leave, and the same outlet state that the centre-forward hasn’t spoken to Mauricio Pochettino since, with this negative relationship between the two parties indicating that he’ll be on his way out.

Since then, CaughtOffside have claimed that the Irons have asked for information to enquire what it would take to complete a deal for the 30-year-old, and if the following update is to be believed, David Moyes is well-placed to secure his services despite interest outside E20.

Are West Ham signing Romelu Lukaku?

According to Football Transfers, West Ham are in “pole position” to land Lukaku, who is “in talks” with the club to discuss a potential switch before the end of the window.

The Scottish boss has been “given encouragement” by the attacker’s representatives that a deal can be completed, even though he has big-money proposals on the table from major clubs in Saudi Arabia, alongside Tottenham Hotspur who are also interested in a swoop.

The Chelsea star is currently “training alone” while he waits for his future to be resolved, so it’s now simply a waiting game to see where he ends up before September 1st.

How many goals has Romelu Lukaku scored?

In the Premier League, Lukaku has racked up an impressive 164 goal contributions (121 goals and 43 assists) in 278 appearances, so has more than proven how prolific he can be at the required level in the top-flight - should the hierarchy be able to afford him, the striker could be an unbelievable addition for West Ham.

Chelsea’s £325k-per-week earner also last season was averaging two shots and 1.6 aerial wins per game in the Serie A with Inter Milan, form which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards, via WhoScored, so the left-footed gem is constantly making himself a handful for the opposition’s defence to deal with.

The Antwerp native, who’s sponsored by Nike, has even been recognised on both an individual and collective level having secured 13 trophies for club and country since the start of his career, including picking up the top goalscorer award on four separate occasions, so he really does know what it takes to compete and be successful.

Furthermore, Lukaku, who has been dubbed a “game-changer” by BBC pundit Alan Shearer, has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline, so if the opportunity was to present itself, this is a no-brainer of a deal for the board to wrap up.